Ex-NFL QB Losman Reportedly Will Join Husky Support Staff
Former NFL quarterback J.P. Losman reportedly will join Jedd Fisch's University of Washington staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach, though a school spokesman on Thursday couldn't readily confirm the hiring.
ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported that the well-traveled Losman is Montlake-bound in a support role, coming from Oklahoma, where he's spent the past three seasons in a similar add-on position.
If he is indeed coming to the Huskies, Losman can tell the players how he became a first-round draft pick for the Buffalo Bills, won a UFL championship with the Las Vegas Locomotives and met Fisch during the 2010 NFL season when both were with the Seattle Seahawks.
Losman, 43, supposedly will work hand in hand with Jimmie Dougherty, Fisch's quarterbacks coach at Arizona and the UW, and recently promoted to Husky offensive coordinator following the departure of Brennan Carroll.
Losman is a native of Venice, California, who briefly spent time at UCLA before transferring to Tulane, where he completed 570 of 987 passes for 6,754 yards and 60 touchdowns during four seasons.
In the 2004 NFL draft, he was the fourth quarterback taken, going with the 22nd overall selection to the Buffalo Bills,. He followed No. 1 pick Eli Manning, Philip Rivers at No. 4 and Ben Roethlisberger at No. 11. Former Husky wide receiver Reggie Williams was the ninth player chosen in that draft.
Losman appeared in 45 games and started 30 over seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders, the Miami Dolphins and the Bills. He joined Pete Carroll's 2010 playoff-bound Seahawks team, got released early on and signed late in the season, but never saw game action.
In 2017, he received his coaching start at Clemson as an intern and stayed five seasons, working his way up to senior offensive analyst, before moving to Oklahoma.
With NCAA rules less binding, teams such as the Huskies are hiring more and more support personnel such as Losman, which can lead to a full-time role.
