Skip to main content

Ex-UCLA Edge Rusher Will Choose From Among UW, Miami and Oregon

Mitchell Agude plans Friday afternoon reveal after touring each of the schools.

Mitchell Agude, the UCLA edge rusher looking for a new place to land, will reveal his new school on Friday afternoon, choosing from among Miami, Oregon and Washington.

In another one of those drawn-out recruitments, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior spent the past month visiting his potential destinations and eliminated Tennessee from the mix.

Agude was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection for the Bruins, coming up with 54 tackles this past season, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, and he forced 4 fumbles.

In a social media posting, Agude said will discuss his remaining options with family members and announce his decision at 3 p.m. PT.

While Agude no doubt would bolster the Husky defense, it won't be a huge blow to new coach Kalen DeBoer's program if he chooses to go elsewhere.

The UW has a number of edge rusher returnees in junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, one-time Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin and sophomores Bralen Trice, Sav'ell Smalls and Jordan Lolohea. All except Lolohea have started games for the UW.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2020, Tupuola-Fetui was a first-team All-Pac-12 player and he received second-team All-America accolades. 

Agude visited the UW on the weekend of March 5-6 and, while he posed for stadium photos holding an umbrella, the weather seemed to cooperate as he got the main tour.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Tae Johnson has a UW football offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Indiana Receiver, Hoping to Pry Him from Basketball

By Dan Raley4 hours ago
Marcus Tsohonis had another big night for the Huskies.
Basketball

Ex-Husky Tsohonis Enters Transfer Portal for Second Time

By Dan Raley5 hours ago
Erik Stevenson tries to block Isaac Bonton's shot for WSU.
Basketball

Stevenson Goes for the Cycle, Enters Portal Seeking 4th School

By Dan Raley6 hours ago
Zion Tupuola-Fetui said he's coming back for another UW season.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 58): ZTF Out to Show He's More Than 3-Game Wonder

By Dan Raley7 hours ago
Zane Flores has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Nebraska QB Who Momentarily Had State Championship

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
Fardaws Aimaq is a coveted, available big man in the portal.
Basketball

Huskies Bidding for Big Man Who Had His Way with Them

By Dan RaleyMar 23, 2022
Nick Sheridan was a graduate assistant at Tennessee.
Football

On New UW Football Staff, Sheridan Is Only One Who Needs to Rebound

By Dan RaleyMar 23, 2022
Rome Odunze (16) and Geirean Hatchett (56) chat going to practice.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 56): Time to Swing the Hatchett at Center

By Dan RaleyMar 23, 2022