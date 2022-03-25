Ex-UCLA Edge Rusher Will Choose From Among UW, Miami and Oregon

Mitchell Agude plans Friday afternoon reveal after touring each of the schools.

Mitchell Agude, the UCLA edge rusher looking for a new place to land, will reveal his new school on Friday afternoon, choosing from among Miami, Oregon and Washington.

In another one of those drawn-out recruitments, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior spent the past month visiting his potential destinations and eliminated Tennessee from the mix.

Agude was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection for the Bruins, coming up with 54 tackles this past season, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, and he forced 4 fumbles.

In a social media posting, Agude said will discuss his remaining options with family members and announce his decision at 3 p.m. PT.

While Agude no doubt would bolster the Husky defense, it won't be a huge blow to new coach Kalen DeBoer's program if he chooses to go elsewhere.

The UW has a number of edge rusher returnees in junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, one-time Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin and sophomores Bralen Trice, Sav'ell Smalls and Jordan Lolohea. All except Lolohea have started games for the UW.

In 2020, Tupuola-Fetui was a first-team All-Pac-12 player and he received second-team All-America accolades.

Agude visited the UW on the weekend of March 5-6 and, while he posed for stadium photos holding an umbrella, the weather seemed to cooperate as he got the main tour.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven