Expect the Unexpected from Jacob Bandes, Husky Journeyman
When postseason rewards are handed out, University of Washington defensive tackle Jacob Bandes likely won't become an All-America or a All-Big Ten selection.
Had teammate Jayvon Parker not ruptured his Achilles heel a month ago, the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Bandes might not have been a season-long Husky starter this fall, rather he would have come off the bench and played in snippets as he usually has in his career.
Yet for six seasons, Bandes has proved to be a relentless, entertaining and unforgettable player for the UW at times, someone who seems to draw attention to himself at unexpected moments, and last weekend's game at Indiana was no exception.
He intercepted a pass.
He did his best Thaddeus Dixon cornerback impersonation and stole a Hoosiers aerial delivery that got batted around like a pinball.
On the first play of the second half, Bandes traded two shoves with Indiana center Mike Katic, turned around just in time to see the aforementioned Dixon in coverage deflect a ball thrown downfield and send it back nearly 10 yards toward the line of scrimmage -- and then the fun began.
Bandes caught the ball using his right hand, ran 2 yards and was tackled, and he scrambled to his feet and next turned into Great Osobor.
He took a basketball jump shot.
"I just got in the right place at the right time," he said. "It was in the air probably three seconds. Oh, I got it. I got it. I didn't plan that or anything."
The heads-up play put the Huskies on the Indiana 24 and four plays later led to a Demond Williams Jr. touchdown run.
Bandes, ever the showman, had every right to take a bow.
As his career winds down to at least four more games, beginning with Saturday's hosting of USC at Husky Stadium, this fun-loving player has made the most of time spent at the UW that could have been all grunt work and somewhat anonymous in the trenches.
Three years ago, Bandes was summoned at the end of practice to do his best punt returner imitation, along with offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, who's now in the NFL. Each lumbering player was asked to haul in a towering kick to prevent his side of the ball from having to run practice-ending wind sprints.
Rosengarten, notably athletic for a lineman, made the catch granted with a little bit of difficulty, drawing laughs from his teammates watching intently.
Bandes put on more of a show. Once the ball was in the air, this D-tackle clearly looked like he was in big trouble tracking it. At the last second, Bandes dove and and pulled it in while losing his helmet, all in one motion.
He kept his guys from running extra, but not from howling at his antics.
If it seems like Bandes has been around UW football forever, it's true. The USC game will be the 55th of his career. This journeyman had just three career starts entering the season, but he's opened all but one this fall. In fact, he's appeared in every Husky outing since the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State without interruption.
"I'm making the most of it, with the time I'm given," he said. "In the end, it's been amazing to me. No regrets, nothing really."
Longevity, however, is not this guy's calling card in Montlake. It's what will he do next? Run for a touchdown? Kick a field goal?
With Jacob Bandes, anything goes.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington