Experts Say UW Has First-Round Draft Pick -- We Think It's Potentially Three
The University of Washington football team, according to Pro Football Focus, has a potential first-round draft pick in wide receiver Denzel Boston.
Some people who compile mock drafts think a pair of Huskies are deserving of this exalted status, including cornerback Tacario Davis among their first-day selections.
We would beg to differ that it's three.
This person is hardly obvious to anyone outside of Seattle, and not even readily apparent to those inside the city limits.
Zach Durfee.
Once he's fully recovered from turf toe and if he can stay healthy this fall, the Minnesota native has all of the attributes of an elite college football player. They just haven't been put on display for any length of time.
If the 6-foot-5, 256-pound edge rusher can get on the field and do his thing in the approaching season, the experts immediately will want to know, "Where did he come from?"
This assessment of Durfee, offered by Eric Schmidt, then the UW edge rusher coach and now North Dakota's head coach, hasn't changed.
"Genetically, he's maybe the best in the room just by who can run the fastest, who can jump the highest, who's the strongest, you know what I mean," said Schmidt, not prone to hyperbole. "I think he might be pound for pound that guy."
When Schmidt said that, Bralen Trice, an eventual third-round NFL pick, was on the team.
What's interesting about these three Huskies just mentioned is none of them was a full participant in UW spring football practice that ended a month and a half ago.
Each was recovering from an injury. Each will be cleared when fall camp opens in a month and a half. Each remains somewhat of a secret weapon to the rest of college football.
Boston rates first-round mention because the 6-foot-4, 209-pound junior has elite size and high-end speed for a wide receiver. He caught 63 balls for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns, all decent numbers to build on. He's shown up in more mock drafts as a first-rounder than not.
Davis, an Arizona transfer, likewise has elite size for his position at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, and shown himself productive enough to be both a second-team all-league selection in two conferences, the Pac-12 and Big 12, and he's aiming to receive that accolade or better in the Big Ten, a third conference for him. He's holding out for even more than that.
"I want to be an All-American," he said this spring.
Durfee simply remains the greater unknown because he hasn't been able to audition much on behalf of himself. On account of an arcane transfer rule that no longer exists, he played in only the Sugar Bowl against Texas two seasons ago.
Last fall, he suffered double turf toe injuries that limited him to six games and three starts, but really only one full game against Eastern Michigan. On that day, he had 2.5 sacks and a potential pick-6 come his way, providing a movie trailer version of himself.
When he's physically able. Durfee could make himself look and play like another J.J. or T.J Watt, as if he's their long lost step brother.
And that would make him a first-round pick.
