Huskies Have Been Recruiting In Position Bunches So Far

Just six players into their 2027 commitments, with maybe 15-20 more to come, the University of Washington football team has been gathering players in position bunches so far.

In a week's time, the Huskies picked up pledges from three consecutive linebackers, this after previously grabbing up a pair of high-profile wide receivers,.

Only a cornerback has come in as a stray player, without a prospective teammate on paper to share that assignment.

There's plenty of time to find another one.

Twins Ethan and Justin Coach from St. John Bosco High School in the Los Angeles area are a matching pair of 6-foot-3 and 205-pound or heavier linebackers who are 3-star prospects from a prestigious football powerhouse.

They'll try to stay in Montlake longer than two other Bosco linebackers in Khmori House and Deven Bryant who came north, were good enough to start for the Huskies and left over the past two years seeking something else.

Add in fellow linebacker Titus Osterman, the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Kimberly, Idaho, and the Huskies no doubt are anticipating a lot of second-row changes after the coming season.

UW senior Jacob Manu will be running out of eligibility and maybe sophomore Zaydrius Rainey-Sale could have a year in which he chooses to pass up his final two seasons and head for the NFL as fast as he can.

Receiver-wise, the Huskies likely are going to continue to bring in two or three a year as they look to stack a position area that is uncomfortably low on experience.

Right now, the Huskies have one full-time starter back in sophomore Dezmen Roebuck and another brief starter in junior Rashid Williams before he got injured last year and a host of promising yet still untested pass-catchers trying to move up or are just arriving.

Braylon Pope, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver with 3 stars and a season remaining with two-time state-champion Sumner High in the Tacoma suburbs, and 4-star Zerek Sidney, a 6-foot, 175-pound wideout from Desert Edge High in Goodyear, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb, will arrive next season to see who they can leapfrog others in the rotation.

The lone committed defensive back, Maurice Williams, must be good. The Huskies picked up four corners in the previous cycle, with each of the arriving with hefty credentials.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Williams from Graham-Kapowsin High in Graham, Washington, basically picked the Huskies over Penn State. which came looking for another Northwest find after pulling offensive lineman Ioane Vega out of that suburban school and watching him become an All-America selection.

UW CLASS OF 2027 1. Ethan Couch, LB, 6-3, 205, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif., 3 stars 2. Justin Coach, LB, 6-3, 210, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif., 3 stars 3. Titus Osterman, LB, 6-4, 230, Kimberly, Kimberly, Idaho, 3 stars 4. Braylon Pope, WR, 6-4, 195, Sumner, Sumner, Wash., 3 stars 5. Zerek Sidney, WR, 6-0, 175, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz., 4 stars 6. Maurice Williams, CB, 6-2, 180, Graham-Kapowsin, Graham, Wash., 3 stars

