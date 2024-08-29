Faasolo Made Move to Become Bigger, Better, UW Starter
People still complain how Kalen DeBoer didn't leave any starting offensive linemen behind when the coach suddenly bolted from the University of Washington to take over Alabama's candy store of college football players.
Ah, but the beauty of DeBoer's former staff, which becomes more clear every day, is how it was such a good judge of talent, of finding guys not necessarily pursued by everyone else but capable of playing right away, and how they remain in Montlake.
Such as Soane Faasolo.
He's one of just two freshmen -- redshirt or true -- to find his way into the UW starting lineup for Saturday night's season opener against Weber State, with nickelback and Indiana transfer Jordan Shaw the other.
Faasolo, whose first name is pronounced "Swanee," is operating at left tackle, the NFL money position, taking over a spot that easily could have been filled by someone in the transfer portal but was set aside for him.
While DeBoer's staff found him, Jedd Fisch's staff has developed him into a player who is all set to make his Husky debut.
"He's ready to play college football," said Brennan Carroll, the Husky offensive coordinator and offensive-line coach.
Faasolo should be an eye-opener for the Weber State defensive line. He stands a gargantuan 6-foot-8 and now pushes roughly 325 pounds, give or take an extra training-table dinner roll, which is up considerably from his listed 295 weight on the UW online roster.
"Soane's had a great spring in development in getting bigger, faster, stronger," Carroll said. "He's probably up, I don't know, 30 pounds since we got here. Strength and conditioning has done a fantastic job with him, getting him to the point where he is. "
Faasolo, who hails from rock singer Stevie Nicks' Menlo-Atherton High School in the Bay Area, wasn't nearly as well known as a prospective recruit when he chose the Huskies over BYU, California, Oregon State and San Jose State.
Yet here he is with his class of five 2023 offensive linemen, with all of them still dedicated to the UW program even following the coaching change from DeBoer to Fisch, and working their way through development.
Center Landen Hatchett was the recruiting prize of this group, if not that entire class, and should become a starter soon enough once he's fully recovered from his knee injury suffered in Sugar Bowl practice.
The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Hatchett currently is a second-unit player, as are fellow OL classmates in 6-foot-5, 338-pound Kahlee Tafai at right tackle and 6-foot-5, 299-pound Zach Henning at right guard, while the 6-foot-7, 271-pound Elishah Jackett has been a second- or third-teamer who needs to put on considerable more bulk. Just like Faasolo has done.
Hatchett played in nine games in 2023 and Henning two, while Tafai, Jackett and Faasolo are still awaiting their first Husky game snaps.
"He was the new guy, the new face in there and kind of got thrown in the fire a little bit in spring ball, but the strides he's made from then until now are just tremendous," senior quarterback Will Rogers said. "I think the biggest thing for him is just being in the game, being in the game-like environment, getting those first kind of drives under his belt and get comfortable."
Faasolo took advantage of 15 spring practices as the first-teamer, added size and strength during the summer months and has looked much more polished in fall camp. He has a huge lower body, with gigantic thighs, which sets him apart.
"You guys seen him? Big guy," Carroll said. "Unless, if you haven't seen Soane, I'll go get him."
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington