Feeling the Squeeze to Make a Husky Move

Entering his fifth season in the University of Washington football program, Matteo Mele is one of the Huskies' more veteran players. At the same time, he feels a sense of urgency.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound junior offensive lineman has reached a crossroad where it's either become a UW starter or likely spend the rest of his career playing a support role.

Mele spent much of spring practice as the No. 1 right tackle. He pulled snaps at center, too. This was all very positive, yet the competition that involves him up front is far from settled.

"It might be one of my last opportunities to put it together, but I'm definitely giving it everything I've got every day," he said as the month of April workouts pulled to a close.

Mele is one of 11 Huskies on a fairly young roster now embracing that fifth usually final season, putting him in his own football fraternity. These guys are all veterans, but most of them probably feel as if they have a lot of unfinished business.

They're experienced yet not nearly satisfied. They're all juniors because the pandemic has given them six seasons to play those five.

In 2019, Mele, a Tucson native, started a midseason game at Arizona as a redshirt freshman, a 51-27 victory in front of friends and family.

He's appeared in a dozen games since, pulling significant snaps in some of them, but he hasn't been a starter again. He's on his third Husky coach now in Kalen DeBoer after signing on with Chris Petersen, who stepped down, and playing for Jimmy Lake, who was fired. He's fairly upbeat in the face of change and turmoi.

"With Coach DeBoer now, I'd say it's quite different than it used to be," Mele said. "But I think everyone's adjusted really well and likes how things are looking."

The following is a look at each of the 11 fifth-year Huskies, all members of the Class of 2018, and their playing prospects moving forward:

Ulumoo Ale, DL — Formerly a starting offensive guard for parts of two seasons, Ale made the move this past spring to defensive line, where he's now trying to work his way into the rotation. He's one of three of these 11 players with double-digit starts, opening in 10 games on offense.

Devin Culp, TE — He replaced an injured Cade Otton last season and started five games, really getting his career going. He's been in a natural progression at his position and is considered a pro prospect. He's played in 26 games, opening six outings overall.

Vic Curne, OL — Curne spent the past two seasons starting at right tackle, 16 games in all, before moving to right guard this past spring. He seems better suited as an interior lineman if he wants an NFL shot. He's played in 23 games over three seasons.

Draco Bynum, DL.— He hasn't made it happen in Montlake so far, appearing in just seven games as a reserve over four seasons. He appears a little undersized at 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds. He's the only one of this group who hasn't been a starter.

Dom Hampton talks about his new secondary role. Dan Raley

Dom Hampton, DB — Always on the cusp of playing a lot, he's moved from cornerback to safety to the new Husky hybrid position. He's appeared in 30 career games, starting three of them at the end of last season. He seems on the verge of becoming a full-time starter.

Julius Irvin, DB — The son of former NFL great Leroy Irvin, he's played in 24 Husky games and seems kind of stuck. He started the first two outings last season against Montana and Michigan before falling back into a reserve role. He was a back-up leaving spring practice.

Matteo Mele spent much of the spring at the No. 1 right tackle slot. Dan Raley

Matteo Mele, OL — Mele has played in 16 career games, 10 last season while replacing Curne at right tackle and pulling a lot of second-half snaps. He comes out of the spring with the top job, but with All-Pac-12 selection Jaxson Kirkland now returning at left tackle as a sixth-year player there still could be a considerable shake-up across the line.

Richard Newton, RB — He's coming back from a knee injury that ruined the 2021 season for him. He started three games last fall, his first as a Husky. He hasn't been able to duplicate his redshirt freshman season of 2019 in which he rushed for 10 touchdowns, caught one and threw one. He's played in 16 games. If he can get healthy, Newton should be a big contributor.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE — The edge rusher was a four-game sensation as one of the nation's leading sack artists with 7 in 2020. He was rewarded with first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team AP All-America honors. However, ZTF followed up with a wasted season after recovering from an Achilles injury and getting a late start and then suffering a concussion and going out again. He's played in 23 career games and incredibly started just seven. He's due to become a season-long starter and consequently a high NFL draft pick.

Edefuan Ulofoshio missed all of spring practice with a knee injury. Dan Raley

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB — He's out with a knee injury and not expected back until after the upcoming season begins. Once a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, he still hasn't been a starter for a traditional full season. He's opened 3, 4 and 5 games over the past three seasons after earning the top job as a walk-on, dealing with pandemic limitations and suffering an arm injury that sat him down at midseason. He's appeared in 26 games overall.

Jack Westover, TE — A solid blocker, he's appeared in 24 career games and started three. With the new spread offense, Westover will see his role change some, especially with him no longer needed in the backfield as an H-back. Yet DeBoer's staff will find minutes for this guy.

