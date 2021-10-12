Few UW Depth-Chart Surprises, Other Than Buelow Back at LG

The University of Washington football depth chart is a lot like a poker hand, always revealed on Monday but never until the Husky opponent shows its lineup card, too.

Of course, neither side is obligated to start or even use any of the players that might be listed on this sacred document.

It's more of a suggestion, if not a clue to what might happen.

Heading into Saturday's UW-UCLA game, the Husky depth chart is surprising only in that redshirt freshman Julius Buelow remains slotted with the No. 1 offense at left guard, even though sophomore Ulumoo Ale, last year's starter, replaced him for a majority of the 27-24 loss at Oregon State.

The 6-foot-8. 330-pound Buelow and 6-foot-6, 355-pound Ale have been going at it since the middle of spring drills.

"They're two really good football players that we feel really good about and they're competing for a spot," Lake said. "With either of them in there, we feel confident they're going to get the job done. But they're both players that are fighting for that spot."

Elsewhere, sixth-year seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, who ran for 104 and 84 yards rushing against the Beavers, respectively, share the No. 1 running back job entering the week.

McGrew, who leads the Huskies in rushing with 188 yards and scored a team-best 6 times on 38 carries, has started the only past two games against California and Oregon State.

He replaced sophomore Richard Newton, who opened the first three contests but has been described in recent weeks as physically "banged up."

Newton, who didn't even play against a down against the Bears or Beavers, shares the third-string tailback position with redshirt freshman Cam Davis.

Also, junior nickelback Bookie Radley-Hiles and junior and sophomore tight ends Cade Otton and Jack Westover, all absent against Oregon State, are available again and listed as starters for UCLA.

Otton and Westover, for that matter, missed the past two games either for COVID-19 or injury reasons.

At wide receiver, redshirt freshman Taj Davis leads the Huskies with 20 catches for 262 yards and a score, and he's listed as one of the three starters alongside junior Terrell Bynum and freshman Jalen McMillan.

Rome Odunze, Bynum and McMillan each were injured to begin the season and have returned in stages, with Odunze the last to come back and he's listed as the backup to Davis.

"It's going to be more distributed across the guys who are healthy, but I'm fired up for Taj," Lake said. "He's exceeded expectations. He's gaining confidence week in and week out, and I'm excited where his game's going to be."

Nowhere to be found on the Husky depth chart is sophomore edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who is close to returning after suffering an Achilles tendon tear and having surgery to repair it.

