In the Middle of the Desert, a Bowl Game Appears

The Las Vegas Bowl kickoff isn't far off. The Washington and Boise State football teams are on the field going through warmups. The stands aren't very full. Overcast skies dominant this desert setting.

Sam Boyd Stadium, barring any unforeseen developments, is about to host its final football game. Formerly the home of UNLV football, this athletic facility is best described as similar to a Texas high school football stadium. It's quaint.

Desert mountains provide a sprawling backdrop. The casinos are 10 miles away. There are a lot of wide-open spaces surrounding this place.

The new Allegiant Stadium will host the relocated Raiders, UNLV and this bowl game in 2020.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the telecast on ABC. In the video, we give you a brief tour of Sam Boyd.