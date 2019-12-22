HuskyMaven
In the Middle of the Desert, a Bowl Game Appears

Dan Raley

The Las Vegas Bowl kickoff isn't far off. The Washington and Boise State football teams are on the field going through warmups. The stands aren't very full. Overcast skies dominant this desert setting. 

Sam Boyd Stadium, barring any unforeseen developments, is about to host its final football game. Formerly the home of UNLV football, this athletic facility is best described as similar to a Texas high school football stadium. It's quaint. 

Desert mountains provide a sprawling backdrop. The casinos are 10 miles away. There are a lot of wide-open spaces surrounding this place. 

The new Allegiant Stadium will host the relocated Raiders, UNLV and this bowl game in 2020.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the telecast on ABC. In the video, we give you a brief tour of Sam Boyd.

For 5 Years, Jacob Eason Has Kept Us Wondering

Dan Raley

From Georgia to Washington to Las Vegas, Huskies quarterback has kept people in suspense

Las Vegas Bowl: It's Petersen's Last Stand

Dan Raley

Huskies have motivation to win one for exiting leader, but do they have firepower?

Behind the Numbers: 2020 Football Recruiting

Mike Martin

In one of his final acts as Washington Huskies coach, Chris Petersen helped Jimmy Lake put together the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, and tops in the Pac-12 Conference. Mike Martin looks at some of the stories Behind the Numbers for the 2020 football recruiting class.

LISTEN: 2020 Signing Day Show with 4th and Inches Podcast

Mike Martin

Sav'ell Smalls, Ethan Garbers, Mark Redman, Jaden McDaniels, Jacobe Covington, and Myles Murao headline a great 2020 Recruiting Class for the Washington Huskies. Who will play early? Is this the best offensive line class ever? Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller review the 23 kids who signed their letter of intent to play football for the University of Washington.

UW's Molden: He's the Leader of the Defense Now

Dan Raley

First two Huskies seasons didn't match his expectations

Jaxson Kirkland: Is He Next Great UW O-Lineman?

Dan Raley

Trey Adams and Nick Harris pass mantle to big kid with Husky pedigree.

Recipe for Success: No UW Recruiting Defections

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake kept Husky recruiting class together even with coaching change

He's Coach Hawes: "It's About as Pure as It Gets'

Dan Raley

Former Husky high scorer coaches few miles away from UW at small private school

Examining Chris Petersen's Legacy at Washington: On the Dawgfather’s List

Mike Martin

Over the next week Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Mike Martin will look at Chris Petersen’s legacy at the University of Washington. Part 1 is a look at how close Chris Petersen was to becoming a Husky assistant in the early 1990s. He was at the top of Don James' list.

Huskies Hope What Happens in Vegas, Doesn't Stay in Vegas

Dan Raley

UW football team will try to avoid a bowl letdown, which has happened before