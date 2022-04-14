UW Fresh Start (No. 93): Finau Keeps Everyone Guessing on What He's All About

Siaosi Finau came out of nowhere. He had no recruiting profile, no advance publicity, nothing at all to warn anyone of his surprising commitment to the University of Washington football program.

As a junior for suburban Renton High School, he was a wiry 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive lineman, hardly anything special to the many analysts who track the annual bevy of college football talent.

Yet when the Huskies signed him to a national letter of intent in December 2020, Finau, whose senior football season was taken from him by the pandemic, had grown 85 pounds — an incredible transformation for a teen such as him.

Then Husky coach Jimmy Lake was almost giddy as he described a prospect who received, and accepted, the only scholarship offer extended him. He downplayed the lack of attention directed to his new player.

"We saw a player that we believe is going to be a big-time player for us and in the Pac-12 and against anybody in the country," Lake said. "He's got traits, the size, the immeasurables you want."

He described Finau as having twitch, a sense of toughness about him and a propensity to be a physical player, and chided the outside grading process.

"It doesn't matter if you're a negative three stars or negative 10 stars, when we turn on the tape and do our own grading," Lake said, "this guy was at the top of our grades and he's going to be a big-time football player for U-Dub."

This would not be Finau's only dramatic football makeover.

4 Gallery 4 Images

With spring practice underway, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 93.

While redshirting that first season in Montlake, Finau went through a coaching change and decided to change his football physique once more.

After gaining 80 pounds before enrolling at the UW, he shed 49 to bring his frame down to svelte 266 coming into spring football practice — a weight loss nearly double that of any other Husky player.

Finau again looks like a totally different player, so streamlined in his arms and legs. Rather than come out of a stance, it appears he could be used on the outside, which shouldn't catch anyone off guard.

He's always been full of surprises.

UW Starter or Not: Finau needs to get comfortable in his new skin before he can consider major responsibility with the Huskies. He's still a relatively new player, especially having gone through his extreme makeover. If Lake is right about his potential, Finau probably is still a year or two from competing for a starting job or even extended playing time. If he puts 50 pounds back on in the interim, no one will blink.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven