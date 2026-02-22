Huskies Receive Commitment From Younger Uiagalelei

In the photo, which had an old tint to it, everyone looks a little younger, if not alternately lighter and heavier.

That's because University of Washington assistant coaches Jordan Paopao and Jason Kaufusi have been recruiting edge rusher Matamatagi Uiagalelei since 2023 when they were part of Jedd Fisch's Arizona staff.

On Sunday, their persistence and previous connections paid off for them as the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Uiagalelei from Southern California's Mater Dei high school football powerhouse revealed he had committed to the Huskies.

The 3-star prospect had just agreed to take an official visit to the UW on May 29-31, a trip that now will bring a different recruiting approach -- one of re-emphasizing his pledge rather than trying to land it.

Obviously, he came to the conclusion why wait?

Uiagalelei, of course, is the younger sibling for Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, who started all 13 games at defensive tackle this past season and used up his college eligibility for the Huskies, this after starting at edge rusher at Arizona during three years in Tucson, all with Fisch's staff.

All the praise and glory belongs to God for blessing me with this opportunity! Grateful to say I will be committing to the University of Washington. #gohuskies @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/e9S8tRHLGm — Matāmatagi Grey Uiagalelei (@MatamatagiU) February 22, 2026

Honestly, media types had welcomed the graduation of the older Uiagalelei, only because it was so easy to misspell his name.

Now comes his little brother with a full name just as challenging if not more so to get it right.

Yet this is not a proof-reading issue confined to Montlake.

Uiagalelei actually is a name well known across college football.

The latest Husky commit is the younger cousin for Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has played for Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State.



This Uiagalelei holds 13 scholarship offers, which also have come from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Michigan and UCLA.

For an 8-3 Mater Dei team this past fall, where he was teammates with UW freshman offensive tackle Kodi Greene, he appeared in nine games and finished with 28 tackles, which included 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

The year before, while playing with current Husky QB Dash Beierly, former UW wideout Marcus Harris and Greene again, he appeared in 11 games for a13-0 team and finished with 18 tackles, which included 5 TFLs and 3 more sacks.

He is considered the No. 80 recruit in California and the No. 83 defensive lineman by 247Sports, and is the seventh 2027 commit for the Huskies.



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: