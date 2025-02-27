Fisch Has No Worries Over Holding Regular Spring Game
Jedd Fisch talked all about his recent spate of hires, of bringing in assistants to coach with his assistant coaches, of finding directors to head up just about everything, of operating his University of Washington football program much like an NFL franchise.
Yet right in the middle of this Wednesday discussion, Fisch turned into a college kid again.
All anyone had to do was ask him why, contrary to some of his peers at Texas, USC and Nebraska, he was going ahead with a regular spring game with no limitations of any kind.
"I kind of love it," Fisch said, breaking into a wide smile. "I'm a fan at heart, man."
The second-year Husky coach spoke about going to prior spring games at Florida as a student, then a student assistant coach.
He reminisced about having coaches well down the chain of command given the opportunity to call plays, of everyone having fun at the spring game.
Yet Fisch was questioned about the alleged tampering supposedly taking place, of how these sort of springtime events provide somewhat of an audition for other coaching staffs to attend and spot a player or two they might want to coax into leaving.
Not Fisch. No concerns. Not a care in the world of having someone pilfered off his roster following a spring game that invites everyone to attend.
"I'm not worried about people trying to steal our players.," the Husky coach said. "I love our culutre. If a player doesn't want to be on our team than that's going to be his decision way before the spring game."
Instead, he's called for a baseline crowd of 40,000 to show on May 2, at 6:30 p.m.. on a Friday night, and get a look at his next team and share in the springtime pageantry.
"I want all of our students to see football," Fisch said. "i want them to come to the stadium, have fun and make it a party."
