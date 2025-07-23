Fisch Says Huskies Close to Regularly Competing for Big Ten Titles
Resplendent or blinding in a purple blazer, depending on your fashion preferences, Jedd Fisch stepped up to the podium at Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday and broke down his second University of Washington football team in not so uncertain terms.
He mentioned how the Huskies had one starter remaining after their run to the national championship game without him and how it has 11 now.
He noted how he lost just one starter to the transfer portal, Thaddeus Dixon to North Carolina, and replaced him with Tacario Davis, who played for Fisch at Arizona.
He alluded to the fact that eight of his assistant coaches have been with him for four years or more, with Jimmie Daugherty, his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, entering his seventh campaign alongside Fisch.
"We have a really good football team this year and a really good football staff." Fisch said.
While the Big Ten chose not to do any preseason polls or all-conference teams, possibly not wanting to impact any playoff pursuits later on if that makes sense, most analysts are pegging Washington for an eight- to 10-win season this fall.
Fisch suggested his team is much more of a factor overall in the conference than it was as a ninth-place finisher tied with USC and Rutgers last season.
"I think we've gotten really close to getting the team we're looking for to compete year in and year out for championships in the Big Ten," he said. "I believe we're a very disciplined team."
Fisch called newly hired Ryan Walters, the former Purdue head coach, "one of the best, if not the best, defensive coordinators in the country." He mentioned Walters' schematics and his ability to connect with players as plusses.
There was more regarding that hire. Having a second head coach on the staff has become trendy, especially for teams in the College Football Playoff.
"All four of those [final] playoff teams had a former head coach on their staff," Fisch said. "There’s a great value there."
The Husky coach addressed his young quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and cited his passing stats of 78 percent completions, 8 touchdowns and 1 interception, and singled out his youthfulness.
"He's an amazing young man," Fisch said. "He just turned 19 in March."
The coach referenced the Huskies' 20-game home winning streak, which is the second longest in the nation, and how Ohio State will become the second straight defending national champion to play at Husky Stadium in two seasons.
In closing, Fisch showed his preference for the number of playoff qualifiers from the Big Ten for the College Football Playoff.
"We need four automatic bids," he said.
With that Fisch took one question from the media before him and was done, having used up almost all of his time with his own presentation.
iN CASE YOU MISSED IT: