Fisch Will Leave Everyone in Suspense with Husky QB Decision

The answer is: game-time decision.

On Monday, no one even got to ask the question -- on whether Elijah Brown or Demond Williams Jr. would be the University of Washington's starting quarterback against Nebraska -- because Husky coach Jedd Fisch made sure to get way out in front of the subject.

At his week-opening press briefing, Fisch first made mention of center Landen Hatchett's season-ending neck injury and wished him well, and then preemptively addressed the starting quarterback situation that will remain unsettled for now.

"As for the quarterbacks, we will leave that until game time so I won't answer any questions about the quarterback in regards to who will be playing or where we're at there," Fisch said. "Obviously, there's a competitive advantage that we will not give up."

Demond Williams Jr. tries to elude an Iowa rusher before he left the game with a rib injury. | Dave Sizer photo

The third-year Husky coach said he still hadn't made up his mind and the two signal-callers would continue to compete in practice for the right to open on Saturday night against the Cornhuskers (5-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten).

Making his first UW start against Purdue, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Brown led the Huskies to a 38-26 victory on the road after replacing Williams the week before when the incumbent quarterback fractured a rib against Iowa and had to come out of a game his team eventually lost 41-24 at home.

Williams, of course, started 21 consecutive UW games going back to his freshman year in 2024 before sitting out at Purdue, which was his first miss in 33 games.

The coach said Williams has shown physical improvement, but still needs to make sure he has all capabilities as a passer.

"He's doing much better," Fisch said. "But still dealing with, as a quarterback, when you have a fractured rib, you have to be able to not only protect yourself but you also have to have the same velocity and trajectory on the ball."

He mentioned that the competition is a healthy one, with each quarterback supporting the other.

"They're continuing to build that bond putting themselves in position where those guys are making each other better," Fisch said. "Rising tide lift all ships."



Jayden Limar moves along the Husky bench during the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer photo

As for others who have been injured, the UW coach said running back Jayden Limar, who dislocated an elbow in the season opener against Washington State, was back at practice, taking some reps and seeing if he can get back in the rotation.

Likewise, running back Trey Cooley, who re-injured a shoulder that ended his time against Purdue, is back practicing, too.

If there is a questionable starter besides quarterback, it's freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean, who is dealing with a knee injury and could be a game-time decision.