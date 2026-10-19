Brown, Williams Will Share Husky QB Job During Bye Week

Demond Williams Jr. and Elijah Brown will share practice time as the University of Washington's No. 1 quarterback during the ongoing bye week, with no immediate decision forthcoming on a starter for the game at Nebraska on Oct. 31, coach Jedd Fisch said.

In his first Husky game-opening assignment this past Friday, Brown was notably cool and efficient as he threw 3 touchdown passes and led the team to a 38-26 victory over Purdue, in the process ending a three-game losing streak.

Until he injured a shoulder against Iowa and sat out against the Boilermakers, Williams had started 21 consecutive games over three seasons for the UW, though he has mostly struggled this fall.

With all of that in the mind, it's let the Husky quarterback controversy begin.

"Right now, we're in a spot we don't have to make a decision," Fisch said at his Monday media briefing. "We don't play on Saturday."

While sizing up the situation, the coach did his best to stay neutral and try to be fair to all parties involved. He acknowledged that Brown, for his play in a game and a half since replacing Williams, won't automatically return to his back-up role.

"He did enough to be considered," Fisch said of the starting job. "We'll see how Demond does over this week, physically and medically, and then we'll make a decision in a week or so in how we want to proceed."

A Stanford transfer, Brown made his sixth college start counting both of his football stops a memorable one by enjoying a career outing as a passer against the Boilermakers.

In West Lafayette, Indiana, he completed 21 of 27 attempts for 302 yards and those 3 scores, while at the same time surviving 3 interceptions.

Huskies quarterback Elijah Brown (7) warms up for the Purdue game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The week before, Brown threw 3 second-half TD passes after replacing Williams in a 41-24 defeat to Iowa.

"I certainly believe in the six quarters he's played, he's certainly has earned consideration," Fisch reiterated.

The Husky coach likewise has watched how Williams, a team captain, has reacted to someone else having success in his spot.

He's been satisfied with the way he's conducted himself at practice and in team meetings, and handled his training-room sessions.

"I never felt at any point in time there was any pause or hesitating in terms of being a great or a fantastic teammate," Fisch said.

While Williams is practicing with the team, he hasn't been medically cleared just yet to appear in a game again.