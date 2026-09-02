For Evolving UW D-Line, Elinneus Davis Remains Pillar

The major theme for fall camp for the University of Washington football team was the defensive line.

The pending return of Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei.

DeSean Watts and Darin Conley being ranked among the Big Ten's leading DLs for their 2025 performances elsewhere.

The inclusion of a healthy defensive tackle Kai McClendon, the Mississippi State and SEC transfer, to the competition.

The decision to start freshmen defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa and edge rusher Ramzak Fruean in the opener.

Jedd Fisch calling this the deepest group of D-linemen he's had in his head-coaching career at Arizona and Washington.

Through it all, Elinneus Davis remains the pillar, the top talent, the showpiece, one of the remnants from the Kalen DeBoer coaching stint in Montlake, the old guy per se.

Recognizing his senior status, his younger teammates have christened him in a customized manner.

"They call me Uncs," Davis said of a nickname short for uncle.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Davis still is just 21.

He's come a long way since he was an out-of-shape and homesick freshman from Minnesota, though he lives in the suburbs of Fargo, North Dakota.

He'd never been on a plane before coming to Seattle to look over the football facilities and campus in general.

Now he's the confident leader, a frequent flier and a seasoned veteran of a Husky defensive line that appears to be several notches better than the last couple put on the field.

A 10-game starter from 2025, Davis might have had the best spring of any UW player as he continually made stops and disrupted plays.

He certainly is no longer shy about anything when he steps on the field.

"He's vocal," cornerback Dylan Robinson said. "I think he's going to get everybody's juice up. He's almost like [offensive guard] John Mills is, for the defense."

Elinneus Davis gets in a stance against Northwestern. | Skylar Lin Visuals

At a fall practice, Davis talked and tussled with offensive linemen Drew Azzopardi and Mills in a 7-on-7 drill, stuff that interrupted play to the point everyone had to stop what they were doing, get admonished for it and do some punishment running.

"It was just a little friendly competition," Davis said.

He remains one of just 10 players, eight on scholarship, who suited up for the Huskies' 2023 national runner-up team and stayed in place after DeBoer left for Alabama and the roster splintered overnight.

From that group, he is one of five current or former starters for the coming season, sharing that distinction with edge rusher Jacob Lane, offensive linemen Landen and Geirean Hatchett, and wide receiver Rashid Williams.

Every year, Davis has made significant improvements in his game, his body, his leadership ability.

Elinneus Davis met with the media this week after practice. | Dan Raley

And the thing about this guy is he's not anywhere close to being done as UW football player.

He has this season and next year to become a Husky honors candidate and an NFL draft pick.

"I feel like taking my game to a different level," he said of the approaching season. "I realize we're more on the attack as a defense."

For Davis the old guy, this would aging gracefully.