Former Husky Caleb Presley Will Transfer to San Jose State
Cornerback Caleb Presley will transfer to San Jose State after leaving the University of Washington following two uneventful seasons with the hometown school and looking for a fresh start, he revealed on Friday in a social media post.
Once a 4-star prospect and considered one of the headliners of Kalen DeBoer's 2023 UW recruiting class, the 6-foot, 177-pound sophomore defensive back from Seattle exited three weeks into spring practice, apparently figuring he needed to go somewhere else to draw meaningful playing time.
Presley appeared in just one Husky game, against Weber State in last season's opener.
While drawing snaps with the No. 1 and 2 defenses at times this spring, Presley wasn't going to unseat Tacario Davis or Ephesians Prysock, who are the projected first-teamers at corner and set to become three-year starters counting their time spent at Arizona and the UW.
While injuries seemed to slow him early on at the UW, Presley otherwise just got bogged down on the depth chart.
He originally committed to Oregon when coming out of Rainier Beach High School, set to follow former Vikings teammate and vaunted offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. to the Ducks before the Huskies flipped Presley and convinced him to stay home and play.
Yet it didn't happen for him with two different UW coaching staffs for any number of reasons so he'll head to San Jose State, which sent linebacker Bryun Parham to the Huskies last year.
Presley is one of three UW players who have entered the transfer portal during this window with redshirt freshman offensive lineman Michael Levelle Watkins going to San Diego State and long snapper Cameron Warchuck still looking.
