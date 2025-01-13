Former Husky Curley Reed Appears Headed to Louisiana, Not Tech
While in Seattle, Curley Reed said what he missed most was home-cooking, in particular Louisiana food with an overabundance of a spicy kick to it.
On Monday, the former University of Washington cornerback, who entered the transfer portal in late December, appears to be ever closer to satiating those Southern taste buds in familiar surroundings, posting a photo of himself in a Louisiana football uniform. Yet he supplied no official confirmation that this is his next football destination.
This development comes after he previously was committed to Louisiana Tech in late December once leaving the UW. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
If he indeed is going to play for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns, and all of those previous Tech photos of him have been removed from his social media accounts, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Reed will end up about 75 miles east of his hometown of Lake Charles, which is located near the Texas-Louisiana state line.
For Reed, it must be good to feel wanted again after spending two seasons with the Huskies and playing in just one game this past season while mired deep on the depth chart.
Again, Reed once was considered a highly regarded coverage guy before he tore an ACL entering his junior season at Lake Charles Academy and missed that entire season. Before the injury, it was thought that LSU wouldn't let him play anywhere on the college level except in Baton Rouge.
It's not clear what Reed he has left in terms of quickness and ability compared to where he once was. At least it appears Louisiana could give him ample opportunity to show where he's at. And the food should be good.
