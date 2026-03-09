Huskies Entertain Four Notable Big Boys on Junior Day

Over the weekend, the University of Washington football team had all four of these extra-large humans -- Dajohn Yarborough, Lincoln Mageo, Reis Russell and Gecova Doyal -- in one room all at the same time.

The inclination during this Junior Day gathering was for Jedd Fisch's coaching staff no doubt lock the door and not anyone leave for the next four years.

While it's unlikely the Huskies will be able to sign each of these touted offensive-line prospects, it didn't hurt for anyone to daydream and consider what something like that might look like.

Each of them in Yarborough (Arizona), Mageo (California), Russell (Colorado) and Doyal (Washington) is considered the No. 1 OL recruit in his respective state.

There was plenty of size in the room, with maybe the floorboards creaking when each of this extra-large individuals walked though the facilities.

Yarborough from Demond Williams Jr.'s Basha High School checks in with the most body mass at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds; Mageo from Oceanside High goes 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds; Russell from Valor Christian School stands 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds; and Doyal from Puyallup High comes in at 6-foot-4 and 285.

Each of them are 4-star recruits.

Yarborough, according to his 247Sports recruiting file has 23 offers and favors California, Minnesota and Washington.

Mageo hasn't broken down his preferences just yet among 22 offers, but he holds offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Texas.

Russell, who is the son of Matt Russell, a former Colorado All-America linebacker and now a Philadelphia Eagles front-office executive, is said to be favoring Georgia and Washington among his 33 offers.

Doyal, who has 18 offers to date, seems to be partial to Oregon, UCLA and the Huskies.

All of these guys were part of 40-plus players who were invited on campus for an unofficial visit as they go through the process.

Russell has had the longest connection with the UW of any of these visitors going back a year and a half.

Doyal, of course, is the local guy who might feel compelled to stay home and play.

Megeo has a high school teammate who just signed with the Huskies in linebacker Ezaya Tokio and they shared a photo together this weekend, so that might be a factor.

The UW would probably consider signing two of the four to be a significant accomplishment, holding out diminishing hope for landing three or four in one swoop.