Skip to main content

Former Husky OC Eric Kiesau Promoted to Same Job at Auburn

The veteran coach spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons at Washington.

Eric Kiesau, a former University of Washington offensive coordinator, has been promoted to the same role at Auburn as embattled coach Bryan Harsin searches for program relief following a challenging first season at the SEC school.

Harsin, formerly the Boise State coach, was the subject of a university inquiry after his initial Tigers team lost its final five games to finish 6-7 and several coaches and players left the program. 

Auburn chose not to fire him and be responsible for another huge buyout, which is what it is doing with his predecessor, Gus Malzahn, now at Central Florida.

Kiesau, 49, amazingly becomes Harsin's third offensive coordinator in 14 months.

He replaces Austin Davis, who held the job for just six weeks before leaving for personal reasons. Davis took over for Mike Bobo, who was fired by Auburn following the end of the regular season.

Kiesau spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons with the Huskies as part of Steve Sarkisian's staff. 

When Sarkisian left for USC, Kiesau wasn't invited to join him and ended up at Kansas for a season as a wide-receivers coach. 

Read More

Eric Kiesau was interim coach at Fresno State.

Eric Kiesau served as interim coach at Fresno State in 2016.

After another year at Alabama as a quality assistant for Nick Saban, Kiesau interestingly ended up at Fresno State as the offensive coordinator for Tim DeRuyter's staff and finished the season as interim head coach. 

DeRuyter was fired during a dismal 1-11 season for the Bulldogs in 2016, leading to the hiring of Jeff Tedford as coach and Kalen DeBoer as offensive coordinator. 

DeBoer is now at Washington as head coach after leaving the same role at Fresno State, Tedford is back at Fresno State as coach after a two-year absence and Kiesau is at Auburn after a stop at Boise State as offensive coordinator for Harsin.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Eric Kiesau and Mike Bobo coached against each other in 2016 for Fresno State and Colorado State.
Football

Former Husky OC Eric Kiesau Promoted to Same Job at Auburn

By Dan Raley
45 seconds ago
Drew Sample meets the new UW coaching staff.
Husky Legends

Fresh Off Super Bowl, Sample Among Huskies Who Meet the New Coach

By Dan Raley
4 hours ago
Austin Harnetiaux stands with UW coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator William Inge.
Recruiting

Linebacker Switches Walk-On Plans from Wisconsin to UW

By Dan Raley
7 hours ago
Ja'Lynn Polk hauls in an Apple Cup pass.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 12): Polk Seeks Another New Beginning

By Dan Raley
9 hours ago
Nate Roberts gets tied up while lying on the floor at the Galen Center.
Basketball

Huskies Can't Hang with Tall Team Again, Get Muscled by USC

By Dan Raley
20 hours ago
Husky Stadium hosted the 2021 Spring Game.
Football

UW to Host Spring Preview, Day of Football, Softball and Baseball

By Dan Raley
Feb 17, 2022
Ulumoo Ale heads to practice as a defensive lineman.
Football

Ulumoo Ale's Move to Husky Defensive Line Was Big Deal

By Dan Raley
Feb 17, 2022
David Ojiegbe has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Another Edge Rusher from Nation's Capital

By Dan Raley
Feb 17, 2022