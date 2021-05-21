Former Husky Receiver Marquis Spiker Resurfaces at Nevada

The pass-catcher is the second from the UW to relocate to a Mountain West team.

Marquis Spiker, one of five University of Washington wide receivers who entered the transfer portal this offseason, has resurfaced at Nevada, hoping to better resemble the prolific pass-catcher he was in high school.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder pulled in a record 244 passes for Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California, but he had just three catches for the Huskies, and he was in danger of falling way behind an exceptional class of UW receivers who showed up for the 2020 season.

Marquis Spiker has transferred to Nevada from the UW.

Spiker, who was possibly hurt and unable to play, didn't take part in any of the Huskies' four pandemic-season games after appearing in 10 contests as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

That season, he seemed closer to a Husky breakthrough after catching a 20-yard pass against Oregon, a 21-yarder against Utah and a 26-yard throw against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Spiker joins a Nevada team that went 7-2 in 2020 and returns its top seven receivers, all players who finished in double figures with catches, topped by Romeo Doubs' 58 receptions for 1,002 yards and 9 scores.

A 4-star recruit, Spiker had 14 scholarship offers coming out of Murrieta Valley, among them Michigan, Missouri, USC and even one from UNLV, but not from Nevada.

With Spiker joining the Wolf Pack who play in the Mountain West Conference, all but former Husky Austin Osborne have found new teams. Those newly committed are Ty Jones (Fresno State), Puka Nacua (BYU) and Jordan Chin (Sacramento State).

Spiker and Jones will face each other on October 23 when Nevada visits Fresno State in a Mountain West game, one that will feature former Husky Jake Haener as quarterback for the host team.

