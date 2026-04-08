Former Husky Standout LB Is Now a Nickelback

He was supposed to be the University of Washington linebacker of the future, especially after enjoying memorable outings against Northwestern, Michigan and USC. and then he was no longer in Montlake.

Now Khmori House isn't even a linebacker anymore.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound junior from Pasadena, California, is on his third school and his second position.

After stops at the UW and North Carolina, House has let Arkansas convince him to become ... a nickelback.

Or what the Razorbacks call "a star" position.

Khmori House finding new home at nickel for Razorbacks... Here's more on one of Arkansas' top transfer portal additions and how he fits in for Arkansas #wps #arkansas #razorbacks: https://t.co/qvtDTFxZFv — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) March 31, 2026

With his slender build, it's possible House came to the realization he won't be an NFL player unless he moves into the secondary.

Other people would simply put on more weight to get there. This guy changed his whole approach to defense.

"I feel like that fits my game a little more because of my versatility," House told 247Sports. "I could show my in-space coverage, and I'm not just always in the box and limited. I could do a lot more things, and I feel like that's where I need to be."

Former Husky Khmori House (7) runs down Stanford running back Cole Tabb (33) at North Carolina in 2025. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There's no question House is a football talent.

As a freshman weighing a more robust 213 pounds, he started five games for Jedd Fisch's first Husky team, sometimes as a third linebacker.

House was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance against Northwestern, in which he had 3 tackles and an interception in a 24-5 victory.

Against USC, he had 5 tackles, 2 pass break-ups and a key tackle for loss on a goal-line stand to preserve a 26-21 win.

And then after the 2024 season, he left town.

House was part of the four-player contingent from the UW that was enamored with the Belichick takeover at North Carolina and followed Bill and his son Steve, the one-time Husky defensive coordinator, to Chapel Hill as transfers.

Only safety Peyton Waters remains with the Tar Heels.

While the team suffered through a 4-8 season, House led the team with 81 tackles and had 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception as a 12-game starter. He earned All-ACC honorable-mention accolades.

And now he's a nickelback in training in the SEC.

"Khmori House is what we consider a jack of all trades," Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson told 247Sports. "Extremely active on the football field. Great blitzer. "

House has had no regrets leaving the Huskies. We'll see if the same holds true for him at linebacker.