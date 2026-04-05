Newcomer Wears Grady Gross' Number, Wants His Job, Too

Meeting with the media, Tyler Robles was given a date, a time and a challenge.

On Saturday, the new University of Washington place-kicker knew exactly what was presented to him.

On October 3, the Huskies will play USC in Los Angeles, reuniting him with his original college football team.

He has it on his calendar.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't," Robles said matter of fact.

He next had a scenario laid out for him that he probably wisely sidestepped.

Five seconds go, 50-yarder, game on the line -- what happens?

"Wherever the team needs me, I'll be ready to go," he said. "It'll be exciting to go back. I cut my teeth there. A lot of memories. I have a lot of respect for the program."

Tyler Robles runs lines with his Husky teammates. | Dan Raley

While the 5-foot-7, 178-pound Robles comes to the UW from Texas State, he spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at USC. He played in two games, both in his first year. He kicked a PAT against Nevada and launched three kickoffs against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

That same season, he was on the sideline watching when the Michael Penix Jr.-led Huskies came into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and beat his Trojans 52-42. The game featured 13 touchdowns and a lone field goal by the UW's Grady Gross from 43 yards that put the UW ahead for good at 45-42.

"Obviously I wanted to play, but it wasn't my time yet," Robles said. "It was a great game. Obviously, the U-Dub came out with it, and that was a fantastic team on its way to the national championship game. It was definitely a cool experience my first year to see that."

Tyler Robles was near perfect as a kicker for Texas State. | Robles

Robles no longer is a spectator. He became a wanted commodity in the transfer portal after making 21 of his 23 field-goal attempts, 3 of 4 from 50 yards or more, for Texas State. He’s a California kid, emerging from Encinitas, just north of San Diego.

He was near perfect at Texas State and received second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He also was good on 53 of 54 extra-point tries for the 7-6 Bobcats. His 116 points represented a school record for most in a season.

He is one of three kickers who joined the UW program this spring, arriving with freshman C.J. Wallace from St. John Bosco High School in the Los Angeles area and Eastern Washington sophomore transfer Hunter McKee.

If Robles has a leg up on the competition, it's that he wears No. 95, which belonged to his Husky kicking predecessor Grady Gross and was his jersey of choice at USC and Texas State.

“Coming back to the Big Ten is a big honor to play for, big stages, big games,” he said. “Obviously, this stadium, you look around, it’s gorgeous here. I haven’t got sick of it. It’s amazing."

Robles has six months, following a trip down and back to Los Angeles, to show USC why it should have used him more, which would make his UW stay even more gratifying.