Former Husky Walk-on TE Smith Joins Sacramento State as DE

The UW has a large contingent of former players in the Big Sky.

Carson Smith, a one-time University of Washington walk-on tight end, has resurfaced at Sacramento State in the Big Sky Conference.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore from Santa Clarita, California, has not only changed schools, he switched positions to defensive end. He played both while at Saugus High School.

He gives the Hornets a second former UW player on the Sac State roster, joining senior linebacker Ariel Ngata, who left the Huskies following the 2019 season.

Smith spent three seasons in Seattle, but never appeared in a Husky game. He got stuck behind scholarship tight ends Cade Otton, Devin Culp, Jack Westover, Quentin Moore and Caden Jumper and couldn't move up.

He's one of several ex-UW players who have turned to the Big Sky seeking more playing time. He originally committed to Idaho State before choosing to walk on with the Huskies.

With a season remaining, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Ngata is coming off an Achilles injury that limited him to seven games for Sacramento state last fall. He appeared in 25 games for the Huskies in 2018 and 2019, and graduated from the UW in the spring of 2020.

Wide receiver Marquis Spiker now plays for Portland State, which faces the UW on Sept. 10 at Husky Stadium. Spiker played in 10 games for the Huskies in 2019 and left the program after not getting on the field during the pandemic-shortened four-game season in 2020. Portland State used him as a reserve receiver and kickoff returner in 10 games last fall.

Former UW quarterback Jacob Sirmon transferred to Northern Colorado this past offseason after spending a season at Central Michigan. He was a four-game starter in the MAC after spending a pair of Husky seasons as a back-up for Jacob Eason in 2019 and Dylan Morris in 2020. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Sawyer Racanelli, a former UW receiver, transferred to Montana this past offseason but injured a knee in the spring that required surgery. He missed his senior season in high school with a similar injury. A 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore, Racanelli appeared in 13 games for the Huskies but didn't catch a pass.

A couple of former Husky players, Everette Thompson and Jared Hilbers, are now coaching in the Big Sky.

Thompson, a UW defensive tackle in 2008-11, has been Northern Arizona's defensive-tackle coach for three seasons.

Hilbers, a Husky offensive tackle in 2015-19, recently joined Portland State as a defensive quality coach.

