Former Sun Devils ER Joe Moore Won't Join Huskies After All

With no specific reason offered, former Arizona State edge rusher Joe Moore won't join the University of Washington football team as previously announced by the school.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Moore from St. Louis signed a national letter of intent with Kalen DeBoer's staff on Dec. 21 after entering the transfer portal and was one of the Huskies' 25 schoolboy recruits or portal transfers revealed that day.

Husky co-defensive coordinator William Inge even discussed Moore's addition in the lead-up to the Alamo Bowl, noting how he previously had recruited the defensive player when he was a Missouri high school prospect.

However, he's not coming to Montlake after all.

"He has decided, amicably, to go elsewhere," a UW spokesperson said.

There is no indication what Moore's plans are for moving forward with his football career, whether he'll return to ASU or go somewhere else.

In San Antonio, Inge discussed Moore as someone who would add depth to a well-stocked Husky edge-rusher position.

"We want to have four guys who can be starters," Inge said of his edge candidates.

This past season, Moore started all 12 games for the Sun Devils, including their 45-38 upset of the UW in early October in Tempe. He supplied a pair of tackles and 2 quarterback hurries against the Huskies that day.

He finished the season with 24 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

Moore spent three years at Arizona State, which most recently underwent a coaching change, from Herm Edwards to Kenny Dillingham.

He the son of former NFL running back, Joe Moore, who played at Missouri before he was the Chicago Bears' first-round draft pick in 1971.

