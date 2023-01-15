Former UW Edge Rusher Signee Joe Moore Winds Up at Missouri

Joe Moore III played against the University of Washington football team in 2022, signed with the Huskies in December as a transfer from Arizona State and then inexplicably asked for his scholarship release earlier this month.

Here's why: the 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher from St. Louis announced over the weekend he had committed to Missouri, where his family roots run deep and he'll get the chance to use his final two seasons of eligibility.

Moore's father, Joe, was a recording-setting running back for the Tigers in 1968 to 1970, becoming the school's all-time and single-season rushing leader at the time and a first-round draft pick and the 11th choice overall for the Chicago Bears.

The son joins the SEC team shortly after edge rusher Trajan Jeffcoat, expected to rejoin Missouri for a final season, instead entered the transfer portal this past week.

And so it goes, a never ending roster churn that impacts schools in a domino effect. A UW spokesman previously said Moore and the Huskies had parted ways by mutual agreement.

In 2020, the younger Moore initially turned down Missouri while coming out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, with his hometown located just 125 miles from that college campus.

Instead, he turned to Arizona State, redshirted for a season and played two for the Sun Devils, sharing in a couple of wins over the Huskies, including this past season's 45-38 upset in Tempe.

With ASU undergoing a coaching change, from Herm Edwards to Kenny Dillingham, Moore entered the transfer portal.

He initially went with Washington because he had a previous recruiting connection with Husky co-defensive coordinator William Inge, who had once pursued Moore for Indiana.

