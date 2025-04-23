Former UW Punter Adam Saul Commits to Ball State
Punter Adam Saul spent two seasons with the University of Washington football team and two different coaching staffs, yet he never got a chance to show off his foot on game day.
He was a lot like a spare tire in the trunk, going unused because nothing unfortunate happened to starter Jack McCallister, but he was there just in case.
On Tuesday, Saul, exceedingly tall for a punter at 6-foot-6, committed to Ball State, hoping his move to a Mid-American Conference team will lead to him launching footballs under pressure again.
In 2020 and 2021, he was an extra punter for Illinois State, but never entered a game for the Missouri Valley Conference entry either.
Only a one-year stop in 2022 at two-year El Camino College in Torrance, California, enabled him to punt 55 times, good for a 42.4-yard punting average.
Saul hails from Gurnee, Illinois, in the northern Chicago suburbs, and will find himself just 250 miles from home at Ball State, in Muncie, Indiana.
While in high school at Warren Township High School, he also handled place-kicking duties, and converted on 92 of 98 extra-point kicks and sent 11 field goals through the uprights,
In Montlake, Saul seemed to have a big enough foot but he could never dislodge McCallister, a three-year Husky starter who transferred to Nebraska this offseason, but recently re-entered the portal.
Coincidentally, the Huskies currently are without a scholarship punter after signing Australian rules football player Dusty Zimmer and bringing him to Seattle, only to have him turn around and go home.
To get the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington