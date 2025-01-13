Inside The Huskies

Former UW receiver Keith Reynolds Lands with MAC Team

The speedster from California will play for Miami of Ohio.

Dan Raley

Huskies wide receiver Keith Reynolds is shown at the CFP national championship game in January 2024.
Huskies wide receiver Keith Reynolds is shown at the CFP national championship game in January 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former University of Washington wide receiver Keith Reynolds on Sunday night disclosed he has committed to Miami out of the transfer portal, a move that can best be described as a bit of a head-scratcher.

That's Miami of Ohio, according to CBS Sports, rather than Miami in Florida.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster, who was used by the Huskies this past season as a back-up receiver as well as the lead kickoff returner, will move from the Big Ten to the lower-level Mid-American Conference, or MAC.

Reynolds likely received assurances that he would become a top passing target for Miami, which probably didn't happen in his postseason exit interview in Montlake, even though the UW is graduating leading receiver Giles Jackson (85 catches) and fellow starter Jeremiah Hunter.

Appearing in all 12 regular-season games before skipping the Sun Bowl, Reynolds finished with 5 catches for 35 yards.

He was much busier returning 14 kickoffs for a 21.9-yard average.

His finest moment in two seasons with the UW came against USC when he ran a fly sweep 4 yards for a game-winning touchdown over USC early in the fourth quarter of a 26-21 decision in November. It marked his only carry of the season, if not of his Husky career.

Reynolds from Adelanto, California, in the high desert east of Los Angeles, was one of the faster Huskies on the roster, with 40-yard dash speed believed to be in the 4.3-second range.

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football