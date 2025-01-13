Former UW receiver Keith Reynolds Lands with MAC Team
Former University of Washington wide receiver Keith Reynolds on Sunday night disclosed he has committed to Miami out of the transfer portal, a move that can best be described as a bit of a head-scratcher.
That's Miami of Ohio, according to CBS Sports, rather than Miami in Florida.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster, who was used by the Huskies this past season as a back-up receiver as well as the lead kickoff returner, will move from the Big Ten to the lower-level Mid-American Conference, or MAC.
Reynolds likely received assurances that he would become a top passing target for Miami, which probably didn't happen in his postseason exit interview in Montlake, even though the UW is graduating leading receiver Giles Jackson (85 catches) and fellow starter Jeremiah Hunter.
Appearing in all 12 regular-season games before skipping the Sun Bowl, Reynolds finished with 5 catches for 35 yards.
He was much busier returning 14 kickoffs for a 21.9-yard average.
His finest moment in two seasons with the UW came against USC when he ran a fly sweep 4 yards for a game-winning touchdown over USC early in the fourth quarter of a 26-21 decision in November. It marked his only carry of the season, if not of his Husky career.
Reynolds from Adelanto, California, in the high desert east of Los Angeles, was one of the faster Huskies on the roster, with 40-yard dash speed believed to be in the 4.3-second range.
