Former UW Safety Tristan Dunn Re-Emerges From Transfer Portal with Cal
A year ago, Tristan Dunn was in the middle of everything for a University of Washington football team on its way to the CFP national championship game.
He rotated in at safety. Played special teams. Was groomed to be a starter someday.
Yet a new coaching staff came in and changed all that, sending the 6-foot-4, 191-pound player, a local guy from Sumner, Washington, into the transfer portal.
On Monday, Dunn re-emerged with a commitment to California, a place that's been more than welcoming to people with UW football connections, especially on defense, who are looking for a fresh start.
The list includes Bears coach Justin Wilcox, a former Huskies defensive coordinator; his defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, an ex-UW linebackers coach; one-time Husky linebacker Jackson Sirmon, Peter's son who became a first-team All-Pac-12 selection for Cal; defensive backs coach Terrence Brown, who worked for Jimmy Lake's staff; defensive backs coach Tre Watson, who was a standout cornerback for the UW in 2011-13; and wide receiver Taj Davis, who scored against the Huskies in 2023.
Dunn goes to Berkeley with a reputation of being a big hitter, often lighting up kick returners on special teams, especially during the 2023 season that ended up 14-1 with a trip to the CFP semifinals at the Sugar Bowl and the national title game in Houston.
He played in all 15 games for Kalen DeBoer's staff but got on the field for just 8 of 12 outings for Jedd Fisch's coaches, who tried to turn him into a linebacker.
Either way, Dunn no doubt welcomes a new beginning with Cal, which has been good to people who've left Montlake, looking to expand their horizons. Or hit someone.
