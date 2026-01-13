Lake Stevens Standout Jayden Limar Leaves Oregon for UW

Jayden Limar, a record-breaking running back from Lake Stevens who previously passed on the University of Washington in favor of Oregon, will retrace his steps and play his final season of college football in Montlake.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Limar appeared briefly in the Ducks' first two College Football Playoff games against James Madison and Texas Tech, but left the team last week -- skipping the semifinals outing against Indiana -- to enter the transfer portal.

Four seasons in Eugene proved somewhat humbling for the one-time 4-star recruit who in his Lake Stevens career rushed for 4,246 yards and scored 78 touchdowns and led the Vikings to a 4A state championship in 2022.

While he appeared in 33 Oregon games, Limar started just three times, all this past season against Northwestern, Oregon State and Penn State. he leaves with a combined 95 carries for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns over three seasons. He also caught 20 passes for 207 yards and a score.

Oregon Ducks RB Jayden Limar has announced on IG that he will enter the transfer portal.



3rd Oregon RB to leave this year. pic.twitter.com/yN6dihrfWu — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 6, 2026

Playing behind backs such as Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison, Limar showed flashes of what he could do this season by breaking runs of 53 yards against Oklahoma State and 22 yards against Oregon State.

In four games against the Huskies, Limar played in two of the outings but never touched the football in either one.

There goes @jayden_limar!



Third play of 50+ yards already for the Ducks. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/L8XW1zPxAn — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 6, 2025

He comes to the UW with Jedd Fisch's team in serious need of a veteran back after losing Jonah Coleman to graduation and Adam Mohammed to the transfer portal and California. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Limar will compete for carries this coming season with sophomore returnee Jordan Washington, redshirt freshmen Quaid Carr and Julian McMahon, and incoming freshmen Brian Bonner and Ansu Sanoe.

Jayden Limar on the scoop and score 👊 pic.twitter.com/sAQfP7QIYy — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 21, 2025

Limar posed for recruiting photos with then UW coach Jimmy Lake way back when in 2021, but the program was in aa slide while Oregon proved much more stable.

As a senior, he set single-season Lake Stevens records with 2,040 rushing yards and 36 TDs on 235 carries for a 9.1-yard per carry average.

To pass up the postseason glory, especially with the Ducks short on running backs, Limar must have felt he was running out of time in generating big numbers on the college level.

Both yardage-wise and financially, with Oregon, according to a source, was about cut his payment.

So Limar will come to the UW, just like Lake Stevens quarterback Jacob Eason did in 2018 from Georgia,looking to go out with more of a personal flourish.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: