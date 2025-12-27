Former UW Standout White Appears to Have New Coaching Job

Scott White, former University of Washington defensive standout, reportedly will join San Diego State as its linebackers coach following a two-year stint at UCLA that ended with this past season's head-coaching change, according to ESPN.

White brings plenty of credentials when it comes to playing and tutoring that position.

Originally from San Diego, he was a 31-game linebacker starter over three seasons (2004-06) for Husky teams coached by Keith Gilbertson and Tyrone Willingham, surviving one of the darkest periods of Montlake football.

After coming up with 278 tackles, 38 tackles for loss and 11 sacks for the UW, White turned to coaching, with his first jobs coming as an assistant coach for Seattle Preparatory School and Central Washington University.

Gradually, he worked his way back to his native California by coaching two-year Palomar College in San Diego, UCLA for a first time, San Jose State and back to the Bruins.

In 2017, White was the UCLA linebackers coach for a third consecutive year when coach Jim Mora was fired and then-offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch was elevated to interim coach for the final two games.

San Diego State is hiring former Rutgers assistant Colin Ferrell to coach the edges and former UCLA assistant coach Scott White to coach the linebackers. Ferrell worked for SDSU head coach Sean Lewis at Kent State. White is a veteran coach with two stops at UCLA and time at SJSU. pic.twitter.com/PN7nxSEiJ9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2025

White has seen it all on the college football level.

In 2004, he was a starting linebacker who labored through a 1-10 season, then the worst in the history of Husky football, which ended with Gibertson getting fired.

Always a fierce competitor and clearly uncomfortable with all of the losing going on, White voiced his displeasure and was left home from the season-ending Apple Cup against Washington State in Pullman that year.

Scott White played LB for the Huskies in 2003-06 and will become the San Diego State LBs coach. | UW

He came back and finished fourth at the UW in tackles with 79 and supplied 3 sacks, 2 pass break-ups and a forced fumble for a 2-9 team in 2005.

As a senior, White finished second in tackles for the Huskies with 90 and had 4 interceptions, 3 sacks, 3 PBUs, 2 fumbles forced and 2 recovered for a 5-7 Husky team in 2006.

At San Diego State, he'll help the Aztecs transition next season to the Pac-12, his old conference, as one of a handful of UW coaches who have turned up on that staff in recent seasons.

In 2024, former Husky edge-rusher coach Eric Schmidt, part of Kalen DeBoer's staff, spent a year as the Aztecs' defensive coordinator before he became the North Dakota head coach this past season.

C.J. McGorisk, a defensive analyst for DeBoer's Huskies, came with Schmidt to San Diego State and remains the safeties coach.

Former UW defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield, also a DeBoer coach, initially accepted a San Diego State coaching offer along with the others before ending up at Baylor and now he's at Oregon State.

