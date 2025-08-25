Freshman Raiden Vines-Bright Likely Will Start UW Opener
Previously listed as a starting option, freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright most likely will open the University of Washington's season opener against Colorado State on Saturday night, according to coach Jedd Fisch.
Vines Bright and Penn State transfer Omari Evans were listed in competition for the job on a Husky depth chart distributed earlier in the day, but the first-year player appears to have won the it outright.
"I think Raiden will start," Fisch said at his Monday press briefing. "Raiden will start for us, right now going into Saturday. He deserves it in how he's practiced, in how he's prepared, in the plays that he made when the opportunity presented itself."
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Vines-Bright from Tempe, Arizona, and the IMG Academy in Florida, first made a move in the UW Spring Game, by leading all receivers with 8 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Once fall camp began, he repeatedly used his physicality to get to balls that might have eluded others and impressed the coaching staff while competing with veterans Audric Harris, Kevin Green Jr. and Evans for playing time.
Vines-Bright actually sat out the first major scrimmage that doubled as fall practice No. 9, but he caught three passes for 41 yards in the mock game held as the 14th practice with fans and media watching on August 16.
"As practices have continued, he's continued to show up," Fisch said.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Evans is considered the UW's fastest receiver, with deep-threat speed. He started six games for Penn State in 2024 and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass against Boise State in the CFP quarterfinals last December. He will rotate in.
The Huskies brought in five freshmen receivers this past year and most came ready to play at a high level, with Chris Lawson and Marcus Harris emerging as spring standouts yet falling back when they were injured during fall camp.
Over the past month, freshman Dezmen Roebuck and Vines-Bright have continued to keep the pressure on for playing time.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Roebuck enters the season opener as a second-unit wide receiver behind sophomore starter Rashid Williams.
"We have young freshmen who are making plays," Fisch said. "Roebuck and Raiden are going to be playing."
