While Beating Boise State, UW Wins One and Loses One Off Roster

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- While the University of Washington put one in the team victory column at the LA Bowl, the Huskies broke even on roster changes while entering SoFi Stadium -- winning and losing players in the days leading up to kickoff against Boise State.

On Saturday night, UW coach Jedd Fisch confirmed after the 38-10 rout that starting senior right offensive guard Geirean Hatchett has received a waiver to play a seventh college football season and sophomore linebacker Deven Bryant is looking at entering the transfer portal.

For the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hatchett, one of two brothers on the team from Ferndale, Washington, he no doubt was reimbursed for playing just one game at Oklahoma in 2024 before he tore a biceps muscle and later transferred back to the UW.

This Hatchett was the only offensive lineman who started all 13 games this season for the Huskies (9-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) and he'll give his team four returning starters for 2026.

"Geirean Hatchett got another year of eligibility, which is good," Fisch said after the game. "On Senior Night, he gave me a hug and said I'm going to do this twice."

Hatchett has appeared in 39 games and started 18 for the UW and Oklahoma, all but the one outing with the Huskies.

Bryant's departure was somewhat of a surprise because the 5-foot-11, 230-pound linebacker had been an integral part of the team, starting 10 games this season and hanging with the Huskies even after Kalen DeBoer's staff, which recruited him, left for Alabama.

Yet Bryant no doubt saw he had been a place-holder until elite players in senior Jacob Manu and freshman Zaydrius Rainey-Sale were cleared from knee injuries and ready to play. Those two started the LA Bowl.

Add to them junior Xe'ree Alexander, who came off the bench and was named LA Bowl defensive MVP and junior Buddah Al-Uqdah, who was the UW's top linebacker early on until suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Bryant chose not to put on a uniform for the game against Boise State and moved on.

The UW offensive linemen together posed after the LA Bowl, with Geirean Hatchett (56) recently getting a waiver to return. | Dave Sizer photo

"I think Deven is making some decisions on what he's going to do," Fisch said. "We're going to wish him the absolute best if he's going to go into the portal. That's going to be his decision to make. We understand.

"Our goal is to let guys go play. I think he feels there's a great opportunity to do that elsewhere."

Geirean Hatchett (56) and Landen Hatchett (66) line up next to each other. | Dave Sizer photo

Bryant finished as the Huskies' third-highest tackler with 63, with a pair of tackles for loss and a pair of pass break-ups.

He's the second Husky linebacker in two years from the L.A. area's St. John Bosco High School to leave for the portal, joining Khmori House, who played this past season for North Carolina, and year at the UW in 2024, before re-entering the portal last week.

