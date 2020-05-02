Fuller Officially Joins Seahawks WR Stable, Hoping for a Chance

Aaron Fuller will run an out route, hoping to snag an NFL career.

Coming out of Husky Stadium, he'll head east and then make a hard right and head south until he reaches the Seahawks' Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington.

It's a short trip but a long journey for the former University of Washington wide receiver to make it all happen.

The Seahawks officially announced on Friday that Fuller is a free-agent candidate for a roster spot, becoming the club's 10th receiver.

Fuller will go to camp, whenever that it is due to the pandemic outbreak, having caught 117 passes for 1,576 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Huskies.

He participated in the NFL combine in February but went undrafted last week, and was prepared for the latter, according to UW wide-receivers coach Junior Adams.

"He's just ready for an opportunity," Adams said. "He was upbeat. I was talking to him while he was driving around in his new jeep with his dog."

Fuller joins a wide-receiver group that includes Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Phillip Dorsett, John Ursua, Penny Hart and Cody Thompson, plus draftees Freddie Swain and Stephen Sullivan from the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively.

A McKinney, Texas, product, Fuller might have a better chance of making the roster as a long-odds free agent if he can demonstrate his punt-return capabilities.

For the Huskies, he returned 48 punts for an average 11.4 yards per kick. He scored on an 88-yarder against BYU and just missed breaking another against Colorado, getting tripped up after taking it 52 yards.