Fuller Officially Joins Seahawks WR Stable, Hoping for a Chance

Dan Raley

Aaron Fuller will run an out route, hoping to snag an NFL career.

Coming out of Husky Stadium, he'll head east and then make a hard right and head south until he reaches the Seahawks' Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington.

It's a short trip but a long journey for the former University of Washington wide receiver to make it all happen.

The Seahawks officially announced on Friday that Fuller is a free-agent candidate for a roster spot, becoming the club's 10th receiver.  

Fuller will go to camp, whenever that it is due to the pandemic outbreak, having caught 117 passes for 1,576 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Huskies. 

He participated in the NFL combine in February but went undrafted last week, and was prepared for the latter, according to UW wide-receivers coach Junior Adams.

"He's just ready for an opportunity," Adams said. "He was upbeat. I was talking to him while he was driving around in his new jeep with his dog."

Fuller joins a wide-receiver group that includes Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Phillip Dorsett, John Ursua, Penny Hart and Cody Thompson, plus draftees Freddie Swain and Stephen Sullivan from the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively.

A McKinney, Texas, product, Fuller might have a better chance of making the roster as a long-odds free agent if he can demonstrate his punt-return capabilities. 

For the Huskies, he returned 48 punts for an average 11.4 yards per kick. He scored on an 88-yarder against BYU and just missed breaking another against Colorado, getting tripped up after taking it 52 yards.

Washington Sports Hall of Fame Selects Joe Kearney, Huskies AD in 1969-76

Joe Kearney hired Don James, changing the course of Seattle sports history. The former University of Washington athletic director will be honored for that feat and a career that spanned 1969-76 with his induction to the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame.

Mike Martin

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and Huskies Stubbed Their Toe at Oregon

The iconic quarterback put Washington in position to beat its rival in 1971, but his kicker missed a chip shot in a shocking loss. This is the 27th installment in our replay series.

Dan Raley

monkeyarms

Players, Prepare to Cash In: NCAA to Support Athlete Compensation

It's been a long time coming, as one University of Washington quarterback could tell you. People have been getting rich off athletes. They'll have to share now.

Dan Raley

Washington Huskies / NFL Draft / Live Blog

The Huskies could have from one to three players drafted in rounds two and three on Friday after getting shut out in the first round

Dan Raley

SI Draft Tracker

UW's Sean McGrew Does What's Asked, Needs More Requests

The Husky running back will be in the middle of the competition at running back. Don't be surprised if he wins the job.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

After Dues-Paying Season, UW Secondary Is Ready to Flourish

The Huskies have a new defensive backs coach in Will Harris, but everyone else is an old hand. Expectations are high for this group.

Dan Raley

Huskies Receive Commitment From O-Lineman Robert Wyrsch

The Washington football program picked up an offensive-line recruiting commitment from Robert Wyrsch, a player without a lot of fanfare but one who carries a big frame.

Mike Martin

With Tryon's Budding Reputation, NFL Draft Won't Ignore Huskies in 2021

The Washington edge rusher ranks among the nation's foremost players at that position. See where this early list has him.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: A Magazine Cover, Followed by a Bad Read

The national publicity led to one of the most anticipated football games in Husky history. Someone needed to rewrite the ending.

Dan Raley

JR36

The End is Near: Cato Responsible for UW Treasure Trove of Bookend Talent

Newest coach has plumb assignment for the Huskies, maintaining the team's tight-end excellence.

Dan Raley