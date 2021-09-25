Fuller Officially Joins UW Basketball Roster

The former Seattle high school guard is one of four players returning home to finish with the Huskies.

P.J. Fuller, the last of four locally produced basketball players who will return home this season and finish their college careers at the University of Washington, has officially joined the program.

A 6-foot-4 junior, Fuller played his first two years for TCU, starting 18 and 8 games, respectively, for the Big 12 Conference team. Compared to the others, he was a later arrival because he needed to get his academics in order for his new school.

Averaging just 5.8 and 5.7 points per outing for the Horned Frogs, the shooting guard went looking for a place where he could score more, and the Huskies were in need of point-producers after losing six players to the transfer portal. He came up with a high of 15 points against Oklahoma last season.

The well-traveled Fuller played for three high schools in Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, as a senior and Garfield and Nathan Hale in Seattle. At the latter two stops, he was coached by former Husky and NBA standout Brandon Roy and won a state championship at each school.

Nearly remaking the UW roster, Fuller comes in with a bunch of Division I players he knows in fellow former Garfield guards Daejon Davis (Stanford) and Terrell Brown (Arizona), plus forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. from Tacoma's Wilson High.

The Huskies will begin practicing in early October, meet Central Washington at home in an exhibition game on November 4 and host Northern Illinois in their season opener on November 9.

