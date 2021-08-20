August 20, 2021
Funeral Services Set for Lamar Mitchell, Husky Who Died from COVID

The former UW wide receiver died from the pandemic virus on August 11.
Lamar Mitchell was No. 86 for the University of Washington team in 1987-90, a jersey he always wore with a big smile during the Don James era. The wide receiver was so well-liked by his Husky teammates, All-America tackle Lincoln Kennedy called him one of the coolest guys he knew.

On August 11, Mitchell died in Stockton, California, from complications from COVID-19 — believed to be the first UW player to be taken by the pandemic virus. He was a month shy of his 52nd birthday.

It's been a sad week for former players and long-time followers who go back three and four decades with the Husky football program.

On August 16, former UW defensive-line coach John Pease, a James assistant coach (1978-82), passed away in Salt Lake City, believed to be from natural causes. He likewise was fondly remembered by former players for his coaching talent and personality. He was 77.

Pease was a bubbly coach who always wore shorts to practice, no matter what the weather was, and was an inspirational leader.  

"Condolences to both families," UW coach Jimmy Lake said following practice this week. "I did not know that information. I'm kind of in my little bubble of training camp right here. All I do is football, all day all the time. Of course, our condolences to those two families and our hearts go out to them."

Lamar Mitchell recently passed away from COVID-19.

Services for Lamar Mitchell

Services for Mitchell will be held in his hometown of Stockton next Thursday, preceded the day before by a wake, also in the California city. 

Lamar Mitchell, a former UW wide receiver, recently passed away.
