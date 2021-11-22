Gaskin Stands Out Among NFL Huskies With Deciding TD for Dolphins

Myles Gaskin provided his most productive game of the season, rushing for 89 yards and scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 victory over the New York Jets.

On Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the former University of Washington running back snapped a 14-all tie early in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 5-yard scoring pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

Gaskin's rushing total, coming on 23 carries, was 22 yards more than his previous season best. He caught 3 passes for 7 yards against the Jets.

His efforts helped the Dolphins (4-7) win their third consecutive game and continue to turn things around.

"It's been a long season and we didn't start out like we wanted to," Gaskin said. "I just think we're getting more hungry."

Gaskin's outing was the most visible of several former former Huskies who were playing drawing a pro football paycheck this weekend.

Of those who showed up in the stat column, cornerback Sidney Jones had 11 tackles for the Seattle Seahawks in their 23-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals while tight end Will Dissly caught a pass for 16 yards.

It was a game full of one-time UW players with safety Budda Baker finishing with 4 tackles and cornerback Byron Murphy adding 2 for the Cardinals (9-2), who have the best record in the NFL.

Ex-Husky Elijah Molden hits Houston's Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports

In the Houston Texans' 22-13 upset of the Tennessee Titans, safety Elijah Molden collected 6 tackles for the losing side (8-3).

The Washington Football Team defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-21 in Charlotte and linebacker Shaq Thompson provided 4 tackles for the home team.

The Cleveland Browns kept the Detroit winless in 10 games (0-9-1) by edging the Lions 13-10 and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike supplied a tackle for the losing team.

In Las Vegas, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13. Tight end Drew Sample had a catch for 3 yards for Cincy while linebacker Cory Littleton totaled 8 tackles for Las Vegas.

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted New Orleans and took a 40-29 victory at home. Drawing time in the Saints backfield was Dwayne Washington, with the former Husky rushing once for 3 yards and catching a pass for 6.

On last Thursday night, Myles Bryant continued to play a prominent role for the resurgent New England Patriots after starting out the season on the practice squad. Bryant had 2 tackles in New England's 25-0 shutout over the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

In Monday Night Football, former Husky defensive tackle Vita Vea and edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will line up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and go up against the New York Giants who have ex-UW defensive tackle Danny Shelton and wide receivers John Ross and Dante Pettis on their roster.

