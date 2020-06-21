HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Whole 9 Yards: Hatchett Went from Wide-Eyed UW Visitor to Coveted Player

Dan Raley

Somewhat lost in the pandemic concerns, in the face of getting tested and staying safe, incoming University of Washington football players such as Geirean Hatchett are dealing with a wide range of other emotions as the report.

Like leaving home for the first time. 

Finding their place in a big-time college program. 

And taking a deep breath and just reflecting for a moment.

Hatchett, a highly regarded freshman offensive lineman, will make the 100-mile drive from his hometown of Ferndale High School to the UW and on Sunday begin his much-anticipated college career.

Compliments of his mother Jana on social media, Hatchett's football journey to Husky Stadium actually got its start a decade ago, when a  9-year-old Geirean found himself in a glorious setting for an impressionable boy.

From those innocent days and pre-pubescent times, Hatchett has grown into a 6-foot-4, 279-pound man with football skills that were widely coveted by coaches at Notre Dame, Stanford, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

Similar to Jake Locker, the one-time can't-miss Ferndale High quarterback, Hatchett considered and passed up all of those glamorous outside options and chose to stay close to home and play college football. 

Same as Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, another can't-miss Ferndale quarterback, Hatchett packed a suitcase and headed off to his college destination, hoping to turn this experience into an NFL opportunity.

Yet it all started with a grade-school kid walking into Husky Stadium, beaming over the moment, looking around in awe and later deciding he wanted to be part of it. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's the Skinny on Brandon McKinney? Husky Starter or Backup?

The safety enters his senior season having skipped a redshirt season, started in the Rose Bowl and played in every game held in his career. There's got to be more to that, doesn't there?

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

BREAKING: Will Latu Makes His UW Commitment Official

The 2020 Washington defensive class added another highly coveted linebacker in inside linebacker Will Latu. The Huskies beat out USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska and Utah for his services.

Mike Martin

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Rookie of the Year? If It's Based on Likeability, Matisse Thybulle is the Guy

The Philadelphia 76ers released a video of their rookie from the University of Washington and it shows him at his best.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

'Ich Bin Ein Dawg': Huskies Get Commitment From German Edge Defender

On his birthday, defensive end prospect Maurice Heims gave the Huskies his commitment. A former soccer player from Germany, Heims says "Washington is the entire package."

Mike Martin

by

Dan Raley

UW-Bound Sam Huard to Participate in Elite 11 QB National Finals

Sam Huard, a 2021 University of Washington quarterback commit, will take part in the Elite 11 National Finals in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be the 15th Husky commit to participate in the event since its inception in 1999.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

WATCH: SI Recruiting Director Weighs in on New Husky DE Commit Maurice Heims

On Friday night, the Huskies picked up a 2021 commitment in defensive end Maurice Heims. Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller to discuss the new commit.

Mike Martin

A Tale of 4 Washington Husky Quarterbacks: Who's Your Starter?

Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris, Ethan Garbers and Kevin Thomson make it a four-player competition to see who starts against Michigan. Nothing is certain. Anything is possible.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Washington DE Commit Maurice Heims a Joe Tryon, Part Zwei?

Maurice Heims, a 2021 Washington defensive end recruit, has a high ceiling. Trevor Mueller breaks down the skills of the new commit and what he will add to the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Lose Another: 'BPJ' Decides to Transfer, Further Diluting Front Line

The 7-foot-1 sophomore from Long Beach, California, didn't play much in two seasons, but he was expected to contribute much more in the wake of Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels' departures.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin