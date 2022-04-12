Skip to main content

Getting Up Close with Husky Spring Football Through Lin's Lens

Photographer Skylar Lin offers a gallery of Monday practice moments.

Some might say football is football, but University of Washington players will beg to differ. For the past two weeks, they've been shown a different way of doing things by Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff during spring practice.

Everything has to be faster, more precise, accountable.

Through six practices out of 15, the Huskies have scrimmaged some out of view of the media and most practice visitors, but DeBoer said a majority of this spring practice time has been spent teaching his inherited and acquired players how to do their roles a prescribed way.

For instance, they've had to relearn the basics of how to tackle, how to throw the ball overhand, how to stay lower while covering a wide receiver. 

Michael Penix
9
Gallery
9 Images

Had there been no coaching change from Jimmy Lake to DeBoer, this month of spring practice still would have been held with a similar sense of urgency. That's because whatever the Huskies tried to do last season basically didn't work, as their 4-8 record dictated. People lost their jobs over multiple system failures.

Rather than give Lake a chance to fix it, the UW put that responsibility in the hands of DeBoer from Fresno State and his assistant coaches hired from his Mountain West school plus Vanderbilt, Indiana and Purdue. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the first hour of practice each day, the media gets a look as the Huskies go through their transformation. On Monday, photographer Skylar Lin had his first opportunity to see what was happening out at Montlake. 

He stuck his lens in the direction of new quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who responded right back to the camera; at Asa Turner, looking more dialed in than usual; the offensive lineman, while they ran into each other, and more.

Check out Skylar Lin's photo gallery from the UW's spring practice No. 6. 

 Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Tuli Letuligasenoa mixes it up with Arizona State.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 91): Letuligasenoa Gets Refresher Course in D-Line Play

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Leroy Bryant has a UW football offer.
Football

Huskies Look for Another Fairfield Playmaker, Offer Cornerback

By Dan Raley15 hours ago
Noah Williams is transferring to the UW.
Basketball

Noah Williams Makes Its Official: He's Transferring from WSU to UW

By Dan Raley19 hours ago
Caden Brown has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Reach Out to New York Edge Rusher with Scholarship Offer

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
The Husky edge rushers hit the sled.
Football

Alphonzo's Anniversary is Among Sights and Sounds of UW Spring Practice No. 6

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Freshman Voi Tunuufi has had two standout games.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 90): Bright Spot in Bad Season, Tunuufi Ready to Do More

By Dan RaleyApr 11, 2022
Nyckoles Harbor has a UW football offer.
Recruiting

Add the UW to Those Pursuing Super Swift Edge Rusher from D.C.

By Dan RaleyApr 10, 2022
Zion Tupuola-Fetui talks about his weight loss.
Football

Weight a Minute: These Huskies Already Look in Much Better Shape

By Dan RaleyApr 10, 2022