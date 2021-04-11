Michigan's Giles Jackson Makes It Official That He's Joining UW

The kick returner and receiver is the Huskies' fifth transfer portal pick-up.

Well, that's one less thing the Huskies have to worry about when they play at Michigan next fall — the kickoff.

Dipping into the transfer portal once more, Jimmy Lake and the University of Washington football team have added another college-ready player to the roster in Wolverines wide receiver and punt returner Giles Jackson.

On Sunday, the 5-foot-9, 188-pound Jackson tweeted out that he is committed to the Huskies.

He'll enroll in June and won't join spring practice, with the UW having completed three of 15 sessions so far.

The California native is part of an all-star cast of five portal newcomers for the UW now assembled from blue-blood programs such as Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Colorado State by way of Nebraska.

Giles, who has two or three seasons of eligibility remaining, will have a chance to play against his old team when the Huskies meet the Wolverines in Michigan on September 11.

The speedster mostly brings a proven threat to score at any time on kickoffs, returning one 95 yards for a score in a 48-42 overtime victory over Rutgers last season and a 97-yarder in 2019 in a 38-7 win over Maryland.

Giles reportedly left Michigan to return to the West Coast and because he felt underutilized as a pass-catcher.

In two seasons, he had 24 receptions for 309 yards and a lone score.

On kickoffs, Giles returned 37 for 967 yards and the two scores, averaging 27 yards a return last season. Last season, he ran back 5 punts for 45 yards, too.

He also rushed the ball 12 times for Michigan over his two seasons, picking up 74 yards and a touchdown.

While the Huskies no doubt can use him as a kickoff specialist, Giles might find receiving reps no easier to obtain than with Michigan. The UW returns three players who have started in senior Terrell Bynum and redshirt freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, plus it added Texas Tech starter Ja'Lynn Polk.