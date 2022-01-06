Gordon Joins McDuffie, Bookie in NFL Draft Pursuit, Says Goodbye

Kyler Gordon was the last to make a curtain call.

A day after Bookie Radley-Hiles bowed out gracefully from University of Washington football, and a week after Trent McDuffie bid farewell as expected, Gordon on Wednesday made his intentions known.

Same as his fellow Husky defensive backs, Gordon will pass up remaining eligibility with really nothing else to prove in the college game and make himself available for the NFL draft.

At least he's not headed for Oregon.

"Thank you to my teammates for pushing me every day and creating bonds that will last a lifetime," he said in a Twitter post.

Gordon, a junior from Mukilteo, Washington, went from a four-game cornerback starter who lost his job to McDuffie as a redshirt freshman in 2019 to playing alongside him on a full-time basis this past season to making himself into a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, same as McDuffie.

The Huskies originally won his services in a heated recruiting competition with Notre Dame and he was one of only two Huskies who started all 12 games on defense this fall, same as linebacker Jackson Sirmon.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Gordon shows up in most mock drafts as a first- or second-rounder, with NFL teams enamored with his athleticism that is often described as freakish.

It might be some time before the Huskies send three defensive backs onto the field together who are talented as Radley-Hiles, McDuffie and Gordon.

