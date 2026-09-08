Green Looked Good in Purple, Punting the Football

From the Apple Cup, the offense for the University of Washington football team needs to find a couple of running backs to replace Quaid Carr and Jayden Limar, who were lost indefinitely with hand and elbow injuries.,

The Husky defense, while it did a significant amount of things right against Washington State, needs to tone down its aggression after late hits and other nefarious actions brought about three 15-yard penalties.

About the only thing that bordered on perfection, and needs to keep doing what it did against the Cougars, was Hunter Green's punting.

"His four punts were exceptional," UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Monday.

A San Diego State transfer who grew up in Seattle's suburbs, Hunter served up 64- and 60-yard punts and averaged 50 on his quartet of fourth-down moon shots.

For his efforts, Green was named the team's Top Dawg of the Week and received a game ball, one of eight handed out to players most responsible for the 24-10 victory on Sunday.

Others handed footballs were wide receivers Rashid Williams and Chris Lawson, quarterback Demond Wiliams Jr., linebacker Jacob Manu, safety Alex McLaughlin, nickel back Jeron Jones and edge rusher Isaiah Ward.

When the Huskies went three-and-out on their first series of the game, Green was summoned and he put his foot into a 38-yard punt that was fair caught on the WSU 24.

Early in the second quarter, he cranked a 41-yard punt that the Cougars fair caught on their 12.

Tyler Robles (95) shares a Spring Game moment with Hunter Green. | Dave Sizer photo

Those punts were good for field possession and no return yardage, but the best was yet to come.

To open the second half, the Huskies went three-and-out once more, bringing Green back onto the field.

This time, he launched a 64-yarder that seemed to orbit Husky Stadium for the longest time before the ball was fumbled by WSU's Jaylen Thomas at the 12, recovered at the 7 and returned to the 17, with the Cougars barely averting disaster.

On their next possession, the Huskies went four-and-out and needed Green to back up the visitors once more. He swung his foot into a towering 60-yarder that Thomas once again muffed and got it back in the end zone.

"The hang time and the height were pretty special," Fisch said.

Hunter Green gets airborne as he launches a Spring Game punt. | Dave Sizer photo

The beauty of Green is he stands 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, is bigger and more flexible than most punters, and is a sight to see when he hits one on the sweet spot.

He's also the son of the late Phil Green, who was a UW place-kicker and defensive back for the 1991 UW national championship team.

"We really appreciate Hunter being back at home, being in this stadium, being where his dad played," Fisch said.

And kicking the stuffing out of the football.