Gregory Shares Some Insider News — 2 of His LBs Are Ahead of the Others

The inside linebackers were a problem at times for the University of Washington football team in 2019.

The weak link on the defense.

Limited range.

Out of position.

Injured and unavailable.

Shuffled in and out of the lineup.

More than a year later, the Huskies have two guys who have pulled away from the pack early on, shown leadership roles and established themselves in nearly a week's time, according to Husky linebackers coach Bob Gregory.

Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon.

"Right now if we played tomorrow, those two would play the most," Gregory said of the sophomores.

Ulofoshio, in particular, has been almost maniacal about his opportunity, which began at the end of last season with three starts, landed him an offseason scholarship and has consumed him ever since.

"The kid is hungry to learn more," Gregory said. "Every morning I walk into my meeting room and Eddie is there. I get in there before 7 a.m. sometimes, and he's there writing and preparing for the day."

The linebackers coach said Ulofoshio contacted him nearly every day during the offseason, sometimes as late as 8 p.m. at night, maybe tossing out an idea from something he saw on YouTube.

"I do think he has a chip on his shoulder," the coach said, "because he wasn't recruited and he wants to prove everyone wrong."

Sirmon, last seen returning a fumble 54 yards against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, has provided early leadership qualities, as well. He understands the game more than most — and he should. His father Peter is the California defensive coordinator, a former Husky assistant coach and one-time NFL linebacker.

Coach Jimmy Lake likes to say they go six or seven deep for the two inside linebacker spots. Sophomore MJ Tafisi is another experienced player who went down at midseason with a neck stinger and didn't play again, but he appears to be fully recovered.

Nearly everyone else is a redshirt freshmen. In that group, Alphonzo Tuputala, who pulled more snaps than any of his peers in a limited season to maintain four years of eligibility, has moved ahead of the others who include redshirt freshmen Daniel Heimuli, Miki Ah You and Josh Calvert.

"Big Zo, I think he's taken a step in his game," Gregory said. "He's a big, physical kid who can run."

Calvert and Ah You have been cleared from knee injuries, but Calvert is still considered in recovery because his was so extensive.

Heimuli, who arrived with the biggest reputation of all of these players, has been slow to move through the ranks. He didn't get on the field last year. His situation has been puzzling considering he picked the Huskies over Alabama and Oregon — unless he came in overrated.

"I think the kid is very capable of being a really good football player," Gregory said of Heimuli. "He's taken a step, but he needs to take another step."

