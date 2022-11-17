Skip to main content

Grubb Nominated for Broyles Award, Given to Nation's Top Assistant

The first-year UW offensive coordinator is one of 52 nominees.
Ryan Grubb, the clever University of Washington offensive coordinator fast building a national reputation for generating instant points and yards, has been nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, annually given to college football's top assistant coach.

Depending how it turns out, this particular accolade could both be both a blessing and a curse for the Huskies — 21 of the 26 winners have gone on to become head coaches.

For now, Grubb stands as one of 52 nominees for this season's award, one of seven from the Pac-12 Conference. 

Since its inception in 1996, only one Pac-12 assistant coach has received the Broyles Award in USC offensive coordinator Norm Chow, the 2002 recipient. Chow went on to become the had coach Hawaii and is now the offensive coordinator for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats. 

Grubb arrived in Montlake this past year as part of Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff after the two worked together at Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls.

Under their direction, the Huskies are averaging 498.2 yards and 38.4 yards per game, ranking 8th and 13th nationally in the respective categories.

This high-octane offense has enabled the UW to go from a 4-8 football team in 2021 to 8-2 and now considering all sorts of attractive bowl options.

Besides USC's Chow, other Broyles winners have included Steve Sarkisian in 2020, then an Alabama offensive coordinator and formerly the UW head coach from 2009-2013 and now at Texas; and Jim Heacock in 2007, then an Ohio State defensive coordinator and formerly a Husky defensive-line coach in 1983-87 and later the Illinois State head coach.

Gary Pinkel, former Husky offensive coordinator and later the Toledo and Missouri head coach, is on the Broyles Award committee.

Arizona quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty, a UW wide receivers in 2009-12 for Sarkisian, likewise is a nominee this season.

The award, named after the former Arkansas football coach, is presented to the winner on Dec. 6 by the Downtown Rotary Club at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

