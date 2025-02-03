Grubb Reunites with DeBoer as Alabama Offensive Coordinator
On the third try, Alabama finally nailed down Ryan Grubb as its offensive coordinator.
Recently fired by the Seattle Seahawks, the former University of Washington offensive coordinator on Sunday returned to the college ranks and reunited with coach Kalen DeBoer, agreeing to head up the Crimson Tide's offensive efforts, with FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz among the first to report the development.
In 2022, Grubb initially was pursued by Nick Saban to become Alabama's offensive coordinator after rejuvenating the UW offense in a significant manner after one year in Seattle, but Grubb turned down the offer and remained with DeBoer.
A year later, DeBoer left the Huskies for Alabama, to replace the retiring Saban, and took Grubb with him to Tuscaloosa as his OC -- at least for a couple of weeks.
Grubb, who made a failed bid to land the UW head-coaching job, ended up returning to Seattle to join the Seahawks and Mike McDonald's new staff, but he was let go once the season ended with McDonald indicating they didn't have a shared vision for his offense.
Once he was fired, Grubb's move to Alabama seemed inevitable considering what happened this past season. With former UW tight-ends coach Nick Sheridan promoted to OC, the Crimson Tide struggled at times to get any offense going during a 9-4 season, namely falling flat in a 24-3 loss to Oklahoma.
It's unclear whether Sheridan, who doubles as the quarterbacks coach, will stay with DeBoer's coaching staff.
Grubb and DeBoer have a long history coaching together at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and the UW. In 2023, the Huskies had one of the nation's more high-octane offenses, finishing second in passing yards (343.7 yards per game) and 12th in total offense (462.1 yards) on the way to a 14-1 record and national runner-up finish.
Just over a year ago, Grubb stood in front of a big gathering of Alabama donors and introduced himself in this obscure manner, "I'm your new offensive coordinator." It wasn't true in the end, but it is now.
