Hampton Comes Out in Street Clothes, Further Depleting UW Secondary

The junior becomes the fourth of the original five starters to miss game time.
And then there was one.

The University of Washington secondary, a position area brutalized by injuries this season, lost the fourth of its original five starters when hybrid Husky Dominique Hampton came out in street clothes for warm-ups before the Arizona game.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound junior from Glendale, Arizona, was one of just two Husky defensive backs to start the first six games.

With Hampton unavailable, only sixth-year senior safety Alex Cook will open each of the first seven games.

However, cornerback Jordan Perryman and safety Asa Turner, original starters, have returned to action in recent weeks.

Hampton, his injury not determined, was tied for fifth in tackles with 24 entering the game and had 3 pass break-ups.

Sophomore Kamren Fabiculanan, who started the previous four games at safety, looked to be the starter as the hybrid Husky during warm-ups. 

Turner was expected to rejoin the starting lineup for the first time after getting injured in practice during Week 3. He came off the bench to play in last week's Arizona State game, but was flagged for targeting and ejected in the second quarter of the 45-38 loss to the Sun Devils.

The UW secondary, with all of its turnover, has been a vulnerable unit with opponents doing their best to exploit it.

