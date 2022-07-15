Hampton Plays All Secondary Roles, But the Husky Is Made for Him

Dominique Hampton arrived at the University of Washington as a cornerback. He appeared in 19 games over three seasons in that role, rotated into the secondary as a reserve and used as a special-teams player.

Jimmy Lake's coaching staff next convinced Hampton to put on weight and switch to safety, suggesting this might be a faster route to starting. Last fall, he played in 11 games, opening in three of them.

Embracing a fifth Husky season, the Arizona native enters fall camp as the No. 1 hybrid Husky, a safety/linebacker role newly installed by Kalen DeBoer's staff that replaces Lake's nickelback.

More than anyone who plays in the UW secondary, Hampton knows and does it all.

Corner. Safety. Husky.

In repeatedly swapping out positions, he's gone from 200 to 220 to 216 pounds.

Coaches always talk about how much they want their guys to learn all of the assignments in their position group. Hampton took them up on it.

Players such as Corey Luciano, Geirean Hatchett and Matteo Mele have showed they can do this across the offensive line, with Luciano even spending his first UW season at tight end.

Only Hampton and Fabiculanan offer similar versatility in the secondary, with Hampton one step ahead of his younger teammate as the projected Husky starter coming out of spring football.

Kamren Fabiculanana (13) and cornerback Mish Powell (23) share a moment. Skylar Lin Visuals

With UW fall camp opening soon, we're examining each starting spot and creating a depth chart that consists of all scholarship players in competition for each role.

Hampton said he's finally found a home in Montlake. This newly created position better suits him than cornerback or safety, enabling to use his physicality with hopefully fewer setbacks.

A little too aggressive, he drew a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for late hits last season. As a hybrid Husky, he should be in better position to tee off on the other guys and not get flagged for it.

HYBRID HUSKY DEPTH

1) Dominique Hampton, 6-2, 216, Jr., Glendale, Ariz.

2) Kamren Fabiculanan, 6-1, 189, Soph., Camarillo, Calif.

3) Tristan Dunn, 6-4, 188, Fresh., Sumner, Wash.

Hampton and Fabiculanan enter fall camp likely slotted 1-2 in this new position. A year ago, they were reversed starting out, with the player known as Kam Fab drawing his first and only UW start at safety against Montana in the season opener and Hampton missing the game presumably because he was injured..

Hampton wouldn't draw his first career start until eight games into the season when he opened at safety against Stanford on the road and was in the lineup on the following weekends against Oregon and Arizona State, too. By all accounts he did well, but he came off the bench to close the season against Colorado and Washington State.

Fabiculanan learned how opportunities can be fleeting at this level. He opened against Montana, was demoted following the loss and then got beat on a long touchdown run at Michigan, and saw his minutes decrease thereafter. The long and lean player sat out four of the final six games. He's still young and should be able to work his way back into everyone's good graces.

Dunn brings huge size for a defensive back and maybe the perfect frame for this newHusky position. When discussing his original signees, DeBoer seemed to intimate that Dunn might be ready to play right away.

Conclusion: As DeBoer provided some new wrinkles to how things are done, Hampton might have been the player who benefitted most from the coaching change. Sensing his rugged style was a good fit for the Husky role, the secondary coaches let Hampton know right away what they had in mind for him. Fabiculanan, after his dues-paying season, should be much more comfortable this time around. Dunn will be someone to keep an eye on and see how he comes out of the gate.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven