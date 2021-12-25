Harris Draws Christmas Start against Packers, First as NFL Center

Nick Harris will unwrap his biggest Christmas gift in Green Bay — the former University of Washington standout will draw his first NFL start as a center on Saturday afternoon against the Packers while anchoring the Cleveland Browns' offensive line.

Two years out of the UW, the 6-foot-1, 293-pound Harris will replace veteran center J.C. Tretter, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Harris started once at offensive guard for Cleveland over 12 games as a rookie. Dealing with injuries and pandemic issues, he's appeared just in 8 of 14 games for the Browns (7-7) this season.

Now the two-time All-Pac-12 center will play his primary position against the Packers (11-3), snapping the ball to quarterback Baker Mayfield with a chance to shine in a nationally televised game on the holiday. Kickoff is 1:30 PT and the game will be shown on FOX and NFL Network.

As the latest COVID surge disrupts the sporting world and daily life, Harris is one of several former UW turned NFL players who have had to contend with positives tests and head to inactive lists.

In Miami, former UW running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were on the COVID/reserve list during the Dolphins bye week before Gaskin returned in a limited role for last Sunday's game.

Gaskin had 54 yards on 10 carries in Miami's 31-24 victory of the New York Jets, gradually reclaiming his playing shape. He went through this the same thing season before.

“I just wanted to see if I could get my wind back, just see where I was feeling because COVID does affect your lungs and everything and all that type of stuff, with this being the second time I had it,” Gaskin told reporters. “I just wanted to test it out myself and got a few striders in. I felt pretty good.”

Former UW defensive back Elijah Molden missed the Titans' 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday after testing positive.

The New Orleans Saints have placed former Husky running back Dwayne Washington on its COVID inactive list.

Onetime UW wide receiver John Ross likewise has missed games for the New York Giants because of a positive test.

In the NBA, former Husky big man Isaiah Stewart has been put on the COVID/reserve list by the Detroit Pistons.

