A Classic Scene-Stealer: Watch Ex-Husky Nick Harris Photobomb His Coach

The draft analysts in Cleveland, the NFL junkies, the obsessed Browns followers, they're watching a lot of Nick Harris video these days.

And they like what they see.

A low-gravity, high-energy player from the University of Washington who usually owns the line of scrimmage.

That's no fan blather either.

These two Browns experts in this podcast excitedly roll the footage back and forth showing Harris absolutely have his way with opponents last season from Stanford, Oregon and BYU.

He pancakes them, drives them 10 yards up the field, does whatever he wants with them.

His audience wonders why he was a fifth-round draft pick, settling on his compact size as the obstacle.

In due time what everyone will learn about Nick Harris is what a character he can be. That mischievous side. That hidden-T-shirt-message-wearing-Apple-Cup warrior that he is.

In his brief affiliation with the Browns, Johnny Manziel might have failed the demanding Dawg Pound, those insufferable rowdies in the east-end bleachers of FirstEnergy Stadium, but Harris will be one of its favorites.

They're going to love this guy.

He never turns it off.

Case in point is this obscure postgame video footage shot at the Los Vegas Bowl, meant to show in Chris Petersen in his final moments as Husky coach before stepping down.

Harris makes an unexpected cameo.

Aimlessly wandering through the midfield mayhem of players, the senior center, having played his final UW game, sees opportunity.

Watch what he does when passing behind Petersen in view of the ABC camera.

Classic Harris.

Make sure you don't miss the video that comes up with this story on our site.

