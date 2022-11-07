Skip to main content

Henry Repeats as Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week

Kicker rewarded for game-winning field goal against Oregon State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Peyton Henry surely had to wonder what kind of outing he was going to have against Oregon State as he watched his otherwise solidly launched pregame kicks get blown right and left by the wind.

In the end, the sixth-year University of Washington place-kicker came out of a windy, testy night at Husky Stadium in very good shape.

Cool under pressure,  he kicked a 22-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to beat the Beavers 24-21, with that three-pointer alone enough for the Pac-12 to select Henry as its Special-Teams Player of the Week — his second such honor this season.

The kick was the first game-winner of his Husky career. 

The Danville, California, product received similar conference recognition after he kicked four field goals in a 40-22 victory over Stanford at home in late September. 

This season, Henry has proven fairly reliable by converting 12 of 14 field-goal attempts, which include a career-long 50-yarder in a 40-32 loss at UCLA, and all 39 of his extra-point kicks.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kicking in his fifth UW season, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Henry has converted on 64 of 80 tries. 

His only slip-up has been missing a short field goal against Oregon to win the game at the end in Eugene in 2018, similar to his Oregon State. He might get another chance this weekend.  

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Edefuan Ulofoshio is in the middle of the UW celebration.
Football

Ulofoshio Might Start Against Ducks; Irvin Out for the Season

By Dan Raley
Mike Hopkins opens his sixth season against Weber State.
Basketball

Huskies Open Basketball Season Against Weber State on Monday Night

By Dan Raley
Wayne Taulapapa came off the bench to score twice in the UW's 24-21 win over Oregon State.
Football

Want to Score a Husky Touchdown This Season? Take a Seat

By Dan Raley
Former Huskies Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Cade Otton celebrate the Bucs' comeback 16-13 victory over the Rams.
Football

Otton Has NFL Coming-Out Party With Game-Winning Catch

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. talks to the coaches in the press box.
Football

Skylar Lin Gallery: Another Look at the Huskies' Big Win Over OSU

By Dan Raley
The Huskies are ranked 24th in the AP poll this week.
Football

Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence

By Dan Raley
Kendel Dolby, JC cornerback, has a UW offer.
Football

Huskies Offer JC Cornerback From Oklahoma

By Dan Raley
The Huskies will play in Eugene on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Football

Afternoon Kickoff Set for UW-Oregon Football Game in Eugene

By Dan Raley