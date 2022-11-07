Henry Repeats as Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week

Peyton Henry surely had to wonder what kind of outing he was going to have against Oregon State as he watched his otherwise solidly launched pregame kicks get blown right and left by the wind.

In the end, the sixth-year University of Washington place-kicker came out of a windy, testy night at Husky Stadium in very good shape.

Cool under pressure, he kicked a 22-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to beat the Beavers 24-21, with that three-pointer alone enough for the Pac-12 to select Henry as its Special-Teams Player of the Week — his second such honor this season.

The kick was the first game-winner of his Husky career.

The Danville, California, product received similar conference recognition after he kicked four field goals in a 40-22 victory over Stanford at home in late September.

This season, Henry has proven fairly reliable by converting 12 of 14 field-goal attempts, which include a career-long 50-yarder in a 40-32 loss at UCLA, and all 39 of his extra-point kicks.

Kicking in his fifth UW season, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Henry has converted on 64 of 80 tries.

His only slip-up has been missing a short field goal against Oregon to win the game at the end in Eugene in 2018, similar to his Oregon State. He might get another chance this weekend.

